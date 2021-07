WeRide, a China-based autonomous driving company, has announced further updates on its Series C fundraising. The round of funding closed with the participation of Alliance Ventures – the capital fund of Renault Nissan Mitsubishi (RNM) Alliance, as well as the China Structural Reform Fund and Pro Capital (CDB Equipment Manufacturing Funds, an existing investor). The company has raised US$310 million in this latest round of funding. In total, the company has raised more than US$600 million in the past five months, bringing its valuation to US$3.3 billion.