Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Astros take combined no-hitter into 8th, rout Orioles 10-2

Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 16 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uYRFJ_0abZ8hrR00

BALTIMORE (AP) — Jake Odorizzi pitched five outstanding innings in another sign of progress after his arm issues, and Houston won its eighth straight game.

A no-hitter would have been nice, but the Astros have plenty of other things to feel good about.

Odorizzi and the Houston bullpen took a bid for a combined no-hitter into the eighth inning Monday night, eventually settling for a 10-2 victory over the Baltimore Orioles. Houston now leads the AL West by a game over Oakland, which lost at Texas.

The 31-year-old Odorizzi missed more than a month with a strained muscle in his right arm. This was his fifth appearance and fourth start since returning. He retired his first 13 batters before walking DJ Stewart on a full count in the fifth.

“I’m happy with the way I’m progressing,” Odorizzi said. “I knew it was going to be a process. I stuck to that process, and I feel more and more comfortable every time I’m on the mound.”

Maikel Franco hit a two-run homer with one out in the eighth off Brandon Bielak, breaking up the no-hitter. Odorizzi and reliever Cristian Javier held the Orioles without a hit through seven.

The start of the game was delayed by rain for an hour, and there was also a 41-minute rain delay during the top of the eighth. That came after the teams played for a while in a driving rain, with puddles forming in the infield.

“This grounds crew — they appear like they’re used to rain delays,” Astros manager Dusty Baker said. “Every time I’ve been here in a three-day period, there’s always been a rain delay, so I give the grounds crew a lot of credit for doing a great job.”

Bielak came on to pitch the bottom of the eighth for Houston. After he hit Austin Hays in the back of the helmet with a breaking ball — just the second baserunner for Baltimore — Franco sent a drive to deep center field.

Earlier in Franco’s at-bat, Bielak appeared to have thrown strike three, but he didn’t get the call from plate umpire Angel Hernandez.

Stevie Wilkerson followed with a single up the middle, and the Orioles finished with two hits.

Houston was looking to pitch the seventh no-hitter in the majors this season. That would have matched 1990, 1991, 2012 and 2015 for the most since 1900, one shy of the record eight in 1884 — the first season overhand pitching was allowed.

In a season when pitchers have dominated — and on the day umpires began checking them for illegal foreign substances — Odorizzi (2-3) didn’t seem the least bit bothered. He struck out nine and threw 86 pitches, three shy of his season high.

The Astros threw the most recent combined no-hitter in the majors, when Aaron Sanchez, Will Harris, Joe Biagini and Chris Devenski blanked Seattle on Aug. 3, 2019.

There has only been one no-hitter at Camden Yards in Baltimore. That was by Boston’s Hideo Nomo on April 4, 2001.

Yordan Alvarez hit a three-run homer in Houston’s five-run third inning. Keegan Akin (0-3) allowed five runs in four-plus innings.

“It wasn’t very fun,” Orioles manager Brandon Hyde said. “We struggled offensively and gave up 10 runs, and there was ... the eighth inning with the rain.”

COMFORTABLE MATCHUP

Odorizzi has gone five straight starts against Baltimore without allowing an earned run.

“There’s a lot of guys I had never faced before tonight,” Odorizzi said. “I don’t know. Sometimes you just do well against certain teams, certain mounds. I kind of enjoy pitching here. It’s got a good backdrop.”

TRAINER’S ROOM

Astros: Baker said he expects OF Kyle Tucker (health and safety protocols) will likely be activated later this week. Baker also said RHP Bryan Abreu (left calf strain) is going out on a rehab assignment this week and RHP Josh James (left hip surgery) is as well.

Orioles: Baltimore put RHP César Valdez (lower back strain) on the 10-day injured list and recalled RHP Travis Lakins Sr. from Triple-A Norfolk. ... OF Anthony Santander had the night off. He returned a month ago from a sprained left ankle, and Hyde said Santander has a little soreness.

Houston’s Zack Greinke (7-2) takes the mound Tuesday night against Baltimore’s Jorge López (2-8).

___

Follow Noah Trister at www.Twitter.com/noahtrister

___

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

500K+
Followers
268K+
Post
236M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Maikel Franco
Person
Hideo Nomo
Person
Chris Devenski
Person
Dusty Baker
Person
Stevie Wilkerson
Person
Anthony Santander
Person
Jake Odorizzi
Person
César Valdez
Person
Travis Lakins
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Astros#No Hitter#Ap#Triple A Norfolk
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
MLB Teams
Baltimore Orioles
News Break
MLB
Related
MLBwtaw.com

Astros Blast Their Way Past Orioles

Make it 10 in a row for the Houston Astros, who walloped the Baltimore Orioles Wednesday night, 13-0. Jose Altuve, Yordan Alvarez, Chas McCormick and Abraham Toro all hit home runs for the ‘Stros, who improve to 46-28 on the year. They’ll go for win number 11 Thursday when they...
MLBPosted by
Fox News

Hays homers to help Orioles to 5-2 win to sweep Astros

What a difference a week makes. The Baltimore Orioles rebounded from a sweep by the Houston Astros at home last week by completing a three-game sweep of the AL West-leaders with a 5-2 win on Wednesday night. Austin Hays homered and Ryan Mountcastle drove in two runs to help the...
MLBchatsports.com

After scoring five runs in the 9th to take the lead, Orioles hang on to beat Astros, 9-7

It can be maddening at times to be invested in the Orioles, with energy best spent on individuals instead of what happens on the scoreboard on a nightly basis. Just as a loss stings more when it’s one of their touted young starters on the hook for it, a win on the back of Ryan Mountcastle, Austin Hays, Cedric Mullins and Trey Mancini is all the sweeter.
MLBthepostnewspaper.net

Astros seek to go hunting for Orioles

The Astros opened the weekend series against the Tigers as the hottest team in baseball, regaining first place in the American League West in the process. They’ll have a chance to further bolster their lofty standing at the expense of the woeful pitching staffs of the Tigers and Orioles. Sunday:...
MLBClick2Houston.com

Astros clobber Orioles in sweep, extend win streak to 10

The Houston Astros left no doubt who would win on Wednesday, starting with a three-run first inning on their way to a 13-0 win over the Baltimore Orioles. In doing so, they not only swept the three-game series with the O’s, but they also extended their winning streak to 10 games.
MLBCamden Chat

Orioles strike early, clinch sweep of Astros with 5-2 victory

Do you hear that? That swishing noise is the sound of the Orioles first ever sweep at Minute Maid Park. The Orioles jumped out to an early lead and utilized a strong showing from the bullpen in a 5-2 victory over the Astros. Baltimore struck first with a patient approach...
MLBBakersfield Californian

Orioles overcome early injury to starting pitcher to rout Astros, 13-3

Few players are better in any measure right now than Orioles star center fielder Cedric Mullins. None have been better at producing during wins, and Mullins’ four-hit game in Tuesday night’s 13-3 Orioles victory over the Houston Astros (48-32) at Minute Maid Park that clinched a surprising series victory over the American League’s hottest team by its worst was no exception.
MLBFOX Sports

Blue Jays to face Orioles on the road

Toronto Blue Jays (43-39, third in the AL East) vs. Baltimore Orioles (27-57, fifth in the AL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Blue Jays: Steven Matz (7-3, 4.60 ERA, 1.37 WHIP, 78 strikeouts) Orioles: TBD. BOTTOM LINE: Baltimore and Toronto will face off on Tuesday. The Orioles are 12-26 on their home...
MLBPosted by
Reuters

Cedric Mullins (4-for-5) leads Orioles to rout of Astros

Cedric Mullins recorded his third four-plus-hit game of the season and Maikel Franco delivered a bases-clearing double that keyed a five-run eighth inning as the Baltimore Orioles slugged their way to a 13-3 road victory over the Houston Astros on Tuesday. The Orioles clinched their first road series victory since...
MLBchatsports.com

Tuesday night Orioles game thread: at Astros, 8:10

The Orioles, believe it or not, have a chance tonight to win their first road series in nearly two months. But to do so, they’ll probably need to play a much crisper game than they did in last night’s torturous path to victory. It’s still hard to believe the O’s...
MLBYardbarker

Orioles win wild one over Astros, 9-7; Pitchers walk 10; Big night for Hays

Austin Hays’ clutch hitting and strong play in right field overcame a season-high, 10-walk night for Oriole pitchers. Hays’ two-run home run broke a 4-4 ninth-inning tie and started a five-run inning to lead the Orioles to a 9-7 win over the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park on Monday night.
MLBSacramento Bee

Baltimore Orioles to visit the Houston Astros

Baltimore Orioles (25-54, fifth in the AL East) vs. Houston Astros (48-31, first in the AL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: TBD Astros: Jose Urquidy (6-3, 3.32 ERA, .96 WHIP, 66 strikeouts) BOTTOM LINE: Houston and Baltimore will square off on Tuesday. The Astros are 26-14 in home games in 2020....
MLBSacramento Bee

Astros take 3-game slide into matchup with Orioles

Baltimore Orioles (26-54, fifth in the AL East) vs. Houston Astros (48-32, first in the AL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: Matt Harvey (3-9, 7.54 ERA, 1.74 WHIP, 55 strikeouts) Astros: Luis Garcia (6-4, 2.71 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, 85 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Astros -330, Orioles +265; over/under is 9 1/2...
MLBABC News

Guerrero and Bichette carry Blue Jays past Orioles 10-2

BALTIMORE -- On his first day with the Toronto Blue Jays, Trevor Richards spoke excitedly about the change of scenery and expressed delight about the benefit of playing for this team instead of pitching against it. “I’m glad I don’t have to face these guys anymore,” Richards said Wednesday afternoon,...
MLBnumberfire.com

3 Under-the-Radar MLB FanDuel Plays for Wednesday 7/7/21

When being contrarian in daily fantasy sports, there's a fine line between taking a calculated risk and being reckless. But differentiating your lineups from everyone else's is the name of the game if you plan on taking down one of those highly lucrative DFS tournaments. Whether it's because of bookmaker totals, other options at a given position, or some gem you've found who everyone is overlooking, we can always find potential under-rostered plays if we look hard enough.
MLBPosted by
The Associated Press

Ryu scheduled to start for Blue Jays at Orioles

Toronto Blue Jays (43-40, third in the AL East) vs. Baltimore Orioles (28-57, fifth in the AL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Blue Jays: Hyun Jin Ryu (7-5, 3.65 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 74 strikeouts) Orioles: Matt Harvey (3-9, 7.34 ERA, 1.71 WHIP, 58 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Orioles +183, Blue Jays -217;...

Comments / 0

Community Policy