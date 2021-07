After seven release candidates, Linus Torvalds decided to release the Linux kernel 5.13. The week after rc7 was pretty quiet, which led him to no longer hold back Linux 5.13. With more than 17,000 commits including merges, it is one of the largest releases in the 5.x series. Over 2000 developers contributed to the release. Nevertheless, Torvalds reassured in his release note that, despite its size, there was nothing really “outstandingly unusual” about it. He suspects the size increase in the extra week of the rc8 from Linux 5.12, which delayed the merge window from 5.13. Between the lines this means that additional patches and merges have built up due to this extra week. These have now also been incorporated into Linux 5.13.