People are eager to travel ahead of the Fourth of July weekend, and airports across the United States are feeling that restlessness. Lisa Farbstein, a TSA spokesperson, announced over Twitter on Friday that the agency screened 2,147,090 people at security checkpoints at airports nationwide the day before. The number is remarkably high, particularly when compared with the 764,761 travelers screened on the same date in 2020, as the U.S. was working to bring the coronavirus pandemic under control and as many Americans remained wary of traveling.