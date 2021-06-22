Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cycling

5 things to look out for during the Tour de France

By Video
Posted by 
newschain
newschain
 16 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uhspI_0abZ8FLD00
DSC08424

The battle for yellow is only half the story in any Tour de France.

While Tadej Pogacar, Primoz Roglic and Ineos Grenadiers’ raft of contenders scrap for the overall crown, dozens of other sub-plots will develop as faces new and old pursue their goals over three weeks around France.

Here, the PA news agency picks out five things to look for in this year’s race.

Froome’s return

Chris Froome will return to the Tour de France for the first time since the devastating crash in 2019 which has changed the final phase of his career. A record-equalling fifth Tour crown is not on the cards as the seven-time Grand Tour winner continues a tortuous recovery process, but it will be a huge moment just for Froome to roll out in Brest, ticking off a key target that he set himself from his hospital bed two years ago. The 36-year-old will ride in support of Israel Start-Up Nation’s Michael Woods in a squad that also includes Ireland’s Dan Martin, but it will be fascinating to see if Froome is afforded – and capable of taking – any chance of his own. Though he has struggled to keep up on the big climbs in his preparation races, Froome joined a breakaway in the Tour of the Alps in April. Could he try his luck again if the sensations are good?

Can Cavendish add to his collection?

Froome is not the only Brit making his first appearance at the Tour since 2018. Mark Cavendish’s Indian summer with Deceuninck-QuickStep will include a surprise lap of France as the Manxman returns to the race in which he made his name – stepping in after injury ruled out Sam Bennett. Cavendish’s season has already exceeded expectations with four wins at the Tour of Turkey in April and one at the Belgium Tour earlier this month. Can he do it on the biggest stage? Cavendish, whose 30 Tour stage wins are second only to Eddy Merckx, should certainly get chances in a powerful Deceuninck-QuickStep squad. Stage four finishes in Fougeres, where he won for what was then Etixx-QuickStep in 2015, while stage six finishes in Chateauroux, scene of his first Tour stage win in 2008.

A phenom’s debut

While familiar faces make their return, there is a fresh one in Mathieu Van Der Poel – grandson of the late Tour darling Raymond Poulidor. It should be fascinating to see how this 26-year-old phenom – a four-time cyclocross world champion and recurring Classics winner – fares in his first Grand Tour. The yellow jersey could be in his sights given the punchy finish to the opening stage in Landerneau, while his long-standing rivalry with Wout Van Aert will surely play out both in the sprints and on the rolling stages to come. But it is also unclear if Van Der Poel will reach Paris – he is due to race his mountain bike at the Tokyo Olympics so could leave early to head to Japan.

Yates goes hunting

Simon Yates will start his fifth career Tour adamant he is not interested in the fight for yellow. The 2018 Vuelta a Espana winner is coming off the back of his third place in the Giro d’Italia and eyeing the road race at the Tokyo Olympics, so a sustained fight over three weeks is too much to ask. Instead he will go stage hunting, a role in which recent history suggests he could well thrive. Yates took two Tour stage victories in 2019, having ridden in support of brother Adam until his twin dropped out of contention, freeing Simon to try his luck. However, many of the best chances might come in the final week – by which time the Team BikeExchange rider may already be on a plane to Tokyo.

The Giant of Provence

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FlqLI_0abZ8FLD00
Cycling – Tour de France 2013 – Stage Fifteen (PA Archive)

Any Tour stage that goes up Mont Ventoux is a special occasion. The mighty mountain has a feared status in cycling, mixed with romance and tragedy – not to mention the farce of Froome being reduced to running up the road in 2016. But this year there will be double the drama as stage 11 takes the peloton over the Giant of Provence twice – first the less difficult (all terms being relative) climb from Sault before the traditional ascent from Bedoin – almost 16 kilometres of oppressive road through thick forest and then exposed rock at an average gradient of 8.8 per cent. There is then the small matter of a 22km descent into Malaucene, by which time this year’s race could have been changed for good.

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
newschain

newschain

28K+
Followers
79K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Froome
Person
Eddy Merckx
Person
Mark Cavendish
Person
Wout Van Aert
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Espana#Grand Tour#Giro D Italia#Ineos Grenadiers#The Tour De France#Brest#Indian#Fougeres#Chateauroux#The Giant Of Provence
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Cycling
News Break
World
Country
Japan
Place
Tokyo, JP
News Break
Sports
Related
CyclingTelegraph

Tadej Pogacar gives sliver of hope to rivals as Wout van Aert wins Mont Ventoux stage

Van Aert wins after cresting Mont Ventoux ahead of rivals. Pogacar extends lead, though shows moment of fallibility. Cavendish beats time cut to keep his Tour dream alive. As cracks go, this was more of a sliver. Not so much blood in the water as a scratch on the arm. But there is just a chance that Tadej Pogacar might not have won this Tour de France after all. The 22 year-old UAE Team Emirates rider, whose defence of his yellow jersey had until Wednesday been going so swimmingly he might as well have been fitted with a snorkel and flippers, was actually dropped on a climb.
CyclingPosted by
Cyclingnews

Tour de France: Cavendish makes it three on stage 10

Mark Cavendish added a third victory to his haul from the Tour de France, sprinting to victory once again in Valence on stage 10 after another pristine lead out from Deceuninck-QuickStep. The Manxman extended his lead in the points classification with another 50 points at the finish, edging out Wout...
Cyclingcyclingweekly.com

Mark Cavendish wins yet again as he takes victory on stage 10 of the Tour de France

Mark Cavendish claimed his third victory of the 2021 Tour de France as he took full advantage of a superb lead-out by his Deceuninck - Quick Step teammates on stage 10. The Briton was the fastest in the sprint to the line in Valence, with the 36-year-old recording his 33rd triumph in the race, just one behind the record of 34 set by Eddy Merckx.
Cyclingcyclingweekly.com

Caleb Ewan out of Tour de France 2021 with collarbone fracture

Caleb Ewan has been confirmed as out of the 2021 Tour de France by his Lotto-Soudal team after crashing in the final straight of stage three on Monday. The Australian has suffered a fractured collarbone according to his team, who will give a further update after he has been properly assessed.
Cyclingwcn247.com

Geraint Thomas crashes during Tour de France Stage 3

PONTIVY, France (AP) — Former Tour de France champion Geraint Thomas was jnvolved in a crash during the third stage of the three-week race. The Ineos-Grenadiers leader fell off his bike with about 145 kilometers left in Monday’s stage in the Brittany region. Thomas remained on the ground for a while and looked like he would retire but ultimately went back on his bike. Tour organizers said the peloton was riding at 43 kph when the crash took place. Robert Gesink also fell and was forced to abandon.
CyclingKSAT 12

Fan holding sign causes massive pileup of cyclists during Tour de France

If you didn’t know that Saturday marked the first day of the annual Tour de France, the viral incident that took place during the first stage sure made people take note. During the first day of the world’s most famous cycling race, a massive pileup of bikers was caused by a fan who held up a sign during the race.
CyclingPosted by
Cyclingnews

Marianne Vos looks ahead to new Tour de France Femmes

In 2014 Marianne Vos, alongside Emma Pooley, Kathryn Bertine and Chrissie Wellington, added her voice to a petition to the ASO for women’s cycling teams to be able to compete in the Tour de France. The outcome of the movement was the first edition of La Course by Le Tour de France, which took place as a circuit race on the Champs Élysées. Fittingly, it was won by Vos herself.
SportsTelegraph

Tour de France 2021 teams: Full list of remaining riders

As with all WorldTour races, each of the 19 teams that make up the top-flight of professional cycling receive an invitation and in the case of the Tour de France, all teams are contracted to race the oldest grand tour. In addition to the WorldTeams, Alpecin-Fenix qualified as the No...

Comments / 0

Community Policy