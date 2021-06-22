Cancel
Berkeley, CA

Berkeley Law faculty releases research in light of World Refugee Day

By Kira Rao-Poolla
Daily Californian
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUC Berkeley School of Law faculty released various research findings in light of World Refugee Day on June 20, reflecting on the current state of the refugee crisis internationally. Khatharya Um, campus associate professor in Asian American and Asian Diaspora studies, noted that the number of refugees is at an...

www.dailycal.org
Berkeley, CA
#Refugees#Empirical Research#World Refugee Day#Uc Berkeley School Of Law#Asian American
