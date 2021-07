Following Governor Greg Abbott’s Executive Order GA-36, UTD and all other schools in the UT system will no longer require individuals on campus to wear face masks. Mask-wearing is now voluntary everywhere on campus except for the Davidson Gundy Alumni Center, which is still running a COVID-19 vaccine clinic. However, Vice President and Chief of Staff Rafael Martín said after the clinic closes on July 6, the Alumni Center will join the rest of campus in not requiring masks.