This is the single best Prime Day mesh router deal you'll find

Starlink comes with a basic router in the box, and you will need to use it in some capacity, but if you're looking for Wi-Fi coverage for a large home or just want the options that come with a standalone unit. A Nest Wifi mesh system was used in our Starlink Review, and it worked well. To get it working, you need only connect your router to the Ethernet port of the Starlink router. It might be necessary to factory reset your router if you were using custom settings with your previous internet service provider.