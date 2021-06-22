Obituary: Lucille Carrier

AUBURN – Lucille Carrier, 86, of Auburn was reunited with her mom and paternal grandparents on June 12, 2021. She was born May 8, 1935.Lucille attended Lewiston schools and graduated from St. Dom’s High School in June 1953 .On Sept. 12, 1953, she married her high school sweetheart, Maurice Carrier . They moved to Minot and she soon became a busy mother of five children. After her children became adults she moved to Poland. She volunteered and visited home bound individuals, sang in church choirs, danced on Saturday nights and enjoyed day/weekend trips.She had a sense of humor, claimed to be 39 forever, and always claimed the best gift to give someone was a smile. She is survived by her daughters, Diane and Dan Mathieu of Augusta, Denise and Joe Michaud of Leeds, Linda Viles and Buster Harris of Greene, Nancy and Jim Martin of Poland, and her son, Michael Carrier; along with six grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. The family wishes to thank D’ Youville Pavillion 2W, Beacon Hospice, and The Chapman House for their compassionate care.Service details: United Methodist Church 439 Ave., Auburn Friday June 25 at 10 a.m. Visitation followed by a celebration of life at 11:00 a.m. A luncheon will follow.In lieu of flowers,donations to:Pine Tree Society149 Front St.Bath, ME 04530 or:United Methodist Church 439 Park Ave. Auburn’ ME 04210.