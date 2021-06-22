Member Info for cristalball

HUYA Inc. (NYSE: HUYA) disclosed:. This current report on Form 6-K was furnished in connection with a disposal of investment by HUYA Inc. ("Huya" or the "Company"). A private equity fund (the "Fund") that Huya invested in as one of the limited partners has entered into a definitive agreement to sell its minority stake in a gaming company to an entity owned by Tencent Holdings Limited (the "Transaction"). The Transaction is subject to customary closing conditions. Upon the completion of the Transaction, Huya will be entitled to receive from the fund proceeds of approximately US$81 million in cash from the Transaction. The above mentioned transactions were authorized and approved by the board of directors of Huya and its audit committee. Additionally, Huya will sell its remaining interest in the Fund to a third party and will withdraw from the Fund as a limited partner.