Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

Member Info for cristalball

Life Style Extra
 16 days ago

Let’s play a game .. “what would Starcom RNS?”18 Jun 2021 10:29. CPX did a 6 bag when they announced the “thinline tech”. Why can’t we have a little bit of good PR here ???. RE: Quick question.14 Jun 2021 22:09. I think we are good for this calendar year...

www.lse.co.uk
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#3m#Member Info#Cpx#Talaxis#Thambani Et Al#Mka#Sp
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
Related
Life Style Extra

Member Info for Darnitagain

Au Contraire, Origin is still collating the results of their contest to see who came up with the most comprehensive answer to their trick question of how to squeeze oil out of a rock. You just don't understand their methods.
EconomyLife Style Extra

Member Info for Pensionfund101

I should add that I feel both outcomes are unlikely!. RE: JULY WORKS SCHEDULES...VERY BUSY MONTH06 Jul 2021 21:56. Always appreciate your insight and sharing of knowledge, then DMOR before deciding to commit. Was talking to the wife earlier so a trip across the sea to the ‘fete’ could well...
HobbiesLife Style Extra

Member Info for noddingdonkey

WHY ARE so many fixated with selling to others/ MYview is if you want to sell your shares ,get on with and stop filling this board with useless garbage. lets leave the board to serius investers.If YOU are not wanting to make a profit go and play on another board.
StocksLife Style Extra

Member Info for MikeyInvester

I'm happy with the price remaining here for a while, it will give me a chance to double my holding over the next few months hopefully. I'd check the ECP holdings stated on their RNS I believe they only hold 22mill shares and a CLN. Its on their most recent release a few days back. I'm guessing that those lists reflect incorrect figures... may be worth checking a few other companies on the list to check.
MarketsLife Style Extra

Member Info for Hopin4dbest

I'm a little shocked to see the SP here, but not surprised. No matter what the SP falls too, you can still buy 2.5 million shares at 20p a share on ig in one hit. Once the buyers return, it won't take much to move. Still think we're a while way from true value. I'm happy to hold and hope the other projects turn good. Especially Goliath.
MarketsLife Style Extra

Member Info for Glenrothes1969

JEBR - Yes, wait for Ombrina Mare and Navitas. However, until then, we must group up and be prepared. Need 10% 46million shares. Executives and Board headcount costs are unacceptable. I still strongly believe that Harbour will go ahead with Sea Lion because Harbour do not have alternatives. RE: AGM29...
MarketsLife Style Extra

Member Info for foolsgold07

Yes the app failed today on a number of rns updates...always worth having a few apps as back up... I always have the main london stock exchange..as the fall back... The funding requirements have been known for some time..the key is that working capital is covered which it is...this is a very small mcap (8)m vs future valuations..very strong chance that future funding is partially covered by jv with even a buyout a possibility.
EnvironmentLife Style Extra

Member Info for 46Gillingham

Sadly our BOD team don't understand PR and how to tell the world. Not one main article on global warming in the last 5 / 10 years has ever praised the merits that QFI has to offer. Clearly both Jason and Mike have had spare time over the last year, they need to get out of there comfort zone and call / introduce themselves to these journalist and explain the virtues of MSAR. This should be done now, today and everyday just for 30 minutes and the rewards quickly be seen.
CurrenciesLife Style Extra

Member Info for InsiderKnowledge

Trading crypto is kind of like going to the Redneck Rave. It’s crazy-fun for a while, but every now and then you get impaled by a log. After soaring 500% in 2020 and the first half of 2021, Bitcoin has collapsed 50% in two months. It recently suffered the dreaded Death Cross, which technical analysts consider a far worse omen than the Spider Eye, a signal I may or may not have just made up. Either way, it’s bad and suggests the coin could lose half its value again, because reasons. Nothing really makes sense with an asset jumpier than the Blue Holler Offroad Park after sundown.
EconomyLife Style Extra

IN BRIEF: Cadence Minerals holding Macarthur to open drilling program

Cadence Minerals PLC - London based identifier, investor, and developer of rare-earth assets - Macarthur Minerals Ltd starts a geotechnical drilling campaign to support mine planning work being undertaken as part of the feasibility study for its Lake Giles Iron Project in the Yilgarn region of Western Australia. Cadence Minerals...
BusinessLife Style Extra

TRADING UPDATES: Cohort wins Italian navy contract; Beximco waits

- PureTech Health PLC - Boston, Massachusetts-based biotherapeutics - Signs clinical trial and supply agreement with an affiliate of BeiGene Ltd to evaluate BeiGene's tislelizumab, an anti-PD-1 immune checkpoint inhibitor, in combination with PureTech's LYT-200, an investigational monoclonal antibody targeting galectin-9, for the potential treatment of difficult-to-treat solid tumour indications that are associated with poor survival rates. "We believe LYT-200 has the potential to engage the immune system against what are currently intractable cancers, both as a single agent and in combination with checkpoint inhibitors. We look forward to evaluating whether LYT-200 in combination with BeiGene's tislelizumab can improve outcomes for patients with metastatic solid tumours," PureTech Head of Oncology Aleksandra Filipovic says.
Financial ReportsLife Style Extra

IN BRIEF: Taylor Maritime says portfolio value up 10% since May

Taylor Maritime Investments Ltd - London based investor in dry bulk shipping - Announces in a trading update on Monday that charter rates are up 30% since the company's IPO in May, its portfolio valuation is up 10% since IPO at USD33.30 million, its delivered fleet yielding annualized an unlevered return of more than 20%, and market rates are strengthening faster than ship prices - opening up investment opportunities.
BusinessLife Style Extra

TOP NEWS: BT reaches deal with union on pay and redundancy

(Alliance News) - Telecommunications proviver BT PLC said Thursday it has reached an agreement with its largest union on issues including pay and voluntary redundancies. London-based BT said the agreement with the Communication Workers Union covers how it will push ahead with its modernisation plans over the coming years. A...
Financial ReportsLife Style Extra

Share Price Information for Griffin Mining (GFM)

8th Floor, Royal Trust House, 54-56 Jermyn Street, London. SW1Y 6LX, United Kingdom. Telephone: + 44 (0)20 7629 7772 Facsimile: + 44 (0)20 7629 7773. Griffin Mining Limited announces that on 8 July 2021 it purchased 25,000 ordinary shares of $0.01 each ("Ordinary Shares") on the London Stock Exchange through Panmure Gordon (UK) Limited, in accordance with the terms of its share buy-back programme (the "Buy-back") announced on 25 February 2021 (the "Programme"). The purchased shares will be held in treasury.
Grocery & SupermaketLife Style Extra

Form 8.5 (EPT/RI)-Wm Morrison Supermarkets Amend

FORM 8.5 (EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY. Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1. KEY INFORMATION. (a) Name of exempt principal trader:. J.P. Morgan Securities Plc. (c) Name of the party to the offer with...
StocksLife Style Extra

IMI Regulatory News (IMI)

IMI plc (the Company) announces today it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of 28 4/7 pence each through J.P. Morgan Securities plc. The Company intends to cancel the purchased shares. Since 26 April 2021, the Company has purchased 4,008,201 shares at a cost (including dealing and...
MarketsStreetInsider.com

Fremont Increases Financing to $630,000

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 7, 2021) - Fremont Gold Ltd. (TSXV: FRE) (OTCQB: FRERF) (FSE: FR2) ("Fremont" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has increased the maximum size of its previously announced non-brokered private placement (see news release of June 30, 2021) from $500,000 to up to $630,000. Net proceeds of the Private Placement will be used for ongoing work at Cobb Creek, evaluation of mineral opportunities and general working capital.
BusinessStreetInsider.com

HUYA Inc. (HUYA) to received $81 million in cash from transaction involving stake in gaming company

HUYA Inc. (NYSE: HUYA) disclosed:. This current report on Form 6-K was furnished in connection with a disposal of investment by HUYA Inc. ("Huya" or the "Company"). A private equity fund (the "Fund") that Huya invested in as one of the limited partners has entered into a definitive agreement to sell its minority stake in a gaming company to an entity owned by Tencent Holdings Limited (the "Transaction"). The Transaction is subject to customary closing conditions. Upon the completion of the Transaction, Huya will be entitled to receive from the fund proceeds of approximately US$81 million in cash from the Transaction. The above mentioned transactions were authorized and approved by the board of directors of Huya and its audit committee. Additionally, Huya will sell its remaining interest in the Fund to a third party and will withdraw from the Fund as a limited partner.
BusinessLife Style Extra

Boussard & Gavaudan Holding Ltd (GBP): Newsletter June 2021

Boussard & Gavaudan Holding Ltd (GBP): Newsletter June 2021. Good evening, Please find enclosed BGHL June 2021 Newsletter. Best regards, Enquiries: Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management, LLP Email: info@bgam-uk.com This document is issued by Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management, LLP. which is authorised and regulated in the conduct of investment business by the Financial Conduct Authority in the United Kingdom. This document is for information purposes only and is not an offer to invest. Boussard & Gavaudan Holding Limited is a closed-ended investment company incorporated under the laws of Guernsey. Boussard & Gavaudan Holding Limited is registered with the Dutch Authority for Financial Markets as a collective investment scheme under article 1.107 of the Dutch Financial Markets Supervision Act. All investment is subject to risk. Past performance is no guarantee of future performance, and the price of shares in Boussard & Gavaudan Holding Limited can fall as well as rise. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management, LLP., One Vine Street, London W1J 0AH, United Kingdom.
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Neutrisci Provides Update on Tabletz and Previously Announced Project Development

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 7, 2021 / NeutriSci International Inc. ("NeutriSci" or the "Company") (TSX-V:NU)(OTCQB: NRXCF)(FRANKFURT:1N9), an innovative technology company developing products, licensing IP and technology for B2B partnerships and the nutraceutical industry, is pleased to provide an update on previously announced projects.

Comments / 0

Community Policy