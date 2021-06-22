Cancel
Environment

Recycled Fashion House Bags

By Michael Hemsworth
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Louis Vuitton 'Felt Line' is a new range of accessories from the fashion house that aim to deliver impressive style that doesn't come at the expense of the environment. The bags come in three styles to choose from including the Keepall, Keepall XS and the Soft Trunk, which are each crafted using recycled wool-based jacquard, organic cotton and 100% recycled polyester. Each of the pieces maintain a varying appearance that will make them appear different across the surface as well as from piece to piece.

