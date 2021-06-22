Citizens warned of new scam, ‘Smishing’
Kerr County officials are passing on a Texas Department of Motor Vehicles warning to local residents so that they don’t fall prey to a new smishing scam. “Some individuals around the state are experiencing instances in which they receive text messages masquerading as the TxDMV and that try to get these individuals to divulge personal information,” said Kerr County Tax Assessor-Collector Bob Reeves, whose office handles vehicle licensing and titling matters for the county.www.hccommunityjournal.com