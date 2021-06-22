Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tennis

Roger Federer's Wimbledon wins - No. 24 vs. Lleyton Hewitt

By JOVICA ILIC
Posted by 
Tennis World Usa
Tennis World Usa
 16 days ago
Cover picture for the article

World no. 1 Roger Federer reached the third straight Wimbledon final in 2005, losing one set in six encounters and looking good to lift the third title. In the semis, Federer toppled a former champion Lleyton Hewitt 6-3, 6-4, 7-6 in two hours and eight minutes, getting broken once and converting three chances from eight opportunities to seal the deal in straight sets.

www.tennisworldusa.org
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
Tennis World Usa

Tennis World Usa

10K+
Followers
11K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Tennis World USA is a portal dedicated to everything about the sport of tennis. We strive to provide our readers with daily news updates from around the tennis world, as well as tennis tips and lessons so that fans can improve their own games. Our staff works tirelessly every day to make Tennis World the number one tennis destination in the United States.

 https://www.tennisworldusa.org
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Seal
Person
Roger Federer
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Aussie
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Tennis
News Break
Sports
Related
Tenniswmleader.com

Roger Federer on ‘terrible’ family heartache

Written by Sam Goodwin. This article originally appeared on Yahoo Sports Australia. Roger Federer has opened up about life in the biosecurity bubble at Wimbledon, saying it’s “terrible” being away from his family. The Swiss legend become the oldest man in the Open Era to reach the Wimbledon quarter-finals on...
TennisTelegraph

Live Roger Federer vs Cameron Norrie, Wimbledon 2021: live score and latest updates from third round

Eight-time champion Roger Federer faces in-form Briton Cameron Norrie in the third round. Federer 1-1 Norrie* (*denotes next server) Federer opens up with an ace. If he gets his first serve going then it will be tough for Norrie - so much of his brilliance stems from getting that first serve in and dominating from there. It's a great barometer of where the Swiss' game is. Going on that game it's OK - the eight-times champion comfortably holds to 15.
Tennisnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Felix Auger-Aliassime notches upset to reach Wimbledon quarterfinals

Felix Auger-Aliassime delivered 17 aces while recording a 6-4, 7-6 (6), 3-6, 3-6, 6-4 upset of fourth-seeded Alexander Zverev of Germany on Monday to reach the quarterfinals at Wimbledon in London. The 20-year-old Canadian had 54 winners against 51 unforced errors at the All England Club to reach a Grand...
Tennissemoball.com

Wimbledon Lookahead: Djokovic, Federer play quarterfinals

WIMBLEDON, England (AP) -- LOOKAHEAD TO WEDNESDAY. Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic, who are on course for a potential showdown in the Wimbledon final, have reached the tournament's quarterfinals a combined 30 times. That's 18 for Federer, and 12 for Djokovic. The other men still in contention for the title are all in the last eight for the first time at the All England Club. Federer's opponent at Centre Court on Wednesday will be Hubert Hurkacz of Poland. Djokovic will also play a first-time Grand Slam quarterfinalist, Marton Fucsovics. Two young Canadians have enjoyed a Wimbledon breakthrough: 22-year-old Denis Shapovalov will play Karen Khachanov of Russia, and 20-year-old Felix Auger-Aliassime will take on Matteo Berrettini of Italy. The 39-year-old Federer is seeking a ninth championship at Wimbledon. Djokovic is bidding for his sixth, and third in a row. Djokovic also wants to claim his 20th Grand Slam trophy overall to equal the men's mark shared by Federer and Rafael Nadal.
TennisPosted by
Tennis World Usa

Roger Federer marked a NEW RECORD!

When it comes to two champions like Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic, it's hard not to mention record after record and tons of incredible statistics. Fifteen years after their first clash on the ATP Tour (2006), the Swiss and Serbian champions continue to grind records: the latest, recorded during the 2021 Wimbledon tournament, is truly impressive.
TennisPosted by
Tennis World Usa

Roger Federer: 'How do you say it? I just want to be...'

Swiss tennis player Roger Federer confessed a few days ago at a press conference that he had not yet fully decided his participation for these Olympic Games in Tokyo 2021. Everything was going to depend largely on his current physical condition during these days at Wimbledon. Well then, the teacher...
TennisPosted by
Tennis World Usa

'Roger Federer or Rafael Nadal haven't done it either', says legend

Today there seems to be no tennis player who can beat Novak Djokovic. Cristian Garín was one of the victims who has been counting the number one in the world. They are already 18 and counting for the Serbian. The worst of all, or at least for his rivals, is that “Nole” feels playing at a very high level that allows him, for the moment, to access the 2021 Wimbledon quarters.
TennisPosted by
Tennis World Usa

Roger Federer writes history as the only player in the 'Club 18'

Roger Federer reached his first Wimbledon quarter-final in 2001, failing to score a win at his favorite Major and improving that in the mentioned season following an epic win over Pete Sampras. An eight-time champion has been among the players to beat at Wimbledon ever since, competing in the cathedral of tennis for 22 years and reaching the quarter-final 18 times!
TennisPosted by
Tennis World Usa

'We are still so preoccupied with legends like Roger Federer', says former star

When he arrived at Wimbledon there were so many doubts about Roger Federer's condition. The twenty-time winner of Grand Slam tournaments was fresh from the defeat of Halle against Auger and a condition appeared quite precarious, in the first round of the London tournament he struggled a lot and reached the fifth set against the French Adrien Mannarino, then taking advantage of the retirement for injury of the opponent.

Comments / 0

Community Policy