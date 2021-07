EUGENE, Ore. — Three athletes with Montana ties competed Thursday at the U.S. Olympic Team Trials in track and field at Hayward Field. In the men's 400 hurdles, Montana State's Drake Schneider placed third in the third heat in 50.57 seconds. Running out of lane 2, Schneider managed to avoid falls by both Quincy Hall and Sean Burrell and stay on his feet to make it to the finish line.