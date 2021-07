At some point, playing 20 games in 20 days was going to catch up to the Houston Astros, and the past five games have seen a taxed bullpen show signs of wear and tear. Even with the utilization of a six-man rotation, the Astros -- who have lost four of their past five games -- have placed a heavyworkload on their bullpen. And after surrendering six runs in a 9-7 loss to the Baltimore Orioles on Monday, Houston relievers gave up 12 runs in a 13-3 loss Tuesday after starter Jose Urquidy departed with right-shoulder discomfort. He recorded only four outs while throwing 27 pitches.