Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Dublin, CA

Fireworks sales returning to Dublin ahead of Fourth of July

By Cierra Bailey
Posted by 
PleasantonWeekly
PleasantonWeekly
 16 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The city of Dublin is again allowing select nonprofits to sell "Safe and Sane" fireworks for fundraising purposes around the Independence Day holiday starting next week. Dublin, which allows the Safe and Sane fireworks to be used in four specific city parks as well as single-family homes in town on the Fourth of July, remains the only Tri-Valley city to authorize individual fireworks -- Pleasanton, Livermore, San Ramon and Danville each ban them to reduce the risk of accidental fires or injuries resulting from independently set off fireworks.

pleasantonweekly.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
PleasantonWeekly

PleasantonWeekly

Pleasanton, CA
437
Followers
2K+
Post
71K+
Views
ABOUT

News and information about Pleasanton, CA

 https://www.PleasantonWeekly.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Livermore, CA
Pleasanton, CA
Government
City
Pleasanton, CA
Dublin, CA
Society
Danville, CA
Government
City
Danville, CA
Danville, CA
Society
Dublin, CA
Government
City
San Ramon, CA
City
Dublin, CA
Local
California Society
San Ramon, CA
Government
Pleasanton, CA
Society
Local
California Government
Livermore, CA
Government
Livermore, CA
Society
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Independence Day#Fourth Of July#The Safe And Sane#Briarhill Swim Team#Dublin Rotary Club#Dublin San Ramon#Dublin Police Services
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Society
News Break
Politics
News Break
Housing
Related
Pleasanton, CAPosted by
PleasantonWeekly

Sales tax goes up to 10.25% in Pleasanton, Livermore, Dublin

The sales tax in Alameda County increased by 1% effective July 1 upon implementation of two tax measures approved by voters last year. The new sales tax rate in Pleasanton, Livermore, Dublin and Sunol, as well as most other parts of the county, is now 10.25%. Some cities -- which have their own local sales taxes like Alameda, Emeryville and Hayward -- now have a tax rate of 10.75%.
California StatePosted by
PleasantonWeekly

Pleasanton: Behind the scenes of 'Stitching California'

Museum on Main will present "A Virtual Discussion with… Stitching California Exhibit Curators and Jurors Karen Holmes and Katie Pasquini Masopust" at 7 p.m. this Friday (July 9), on the museum's YouTube Live Channel. The exhibit, "Stitching California: fiber artists interpret the state's people, life, and land," is touring through...
Dublin, CAPosted by
PleasantonWeekly

Curbside textile collection now available in Dublin

Single-family home residents in the city of Dublin will be able to recycle their old clothing, shoes, bedding and towels without having to go anywhere, starting on Monday. Amador Valley Industries (AVI) will start collecting textiles from single-family residences as part of its recycling services. The first collection will take place the week of July 5-9, on residents' regular trash pick-up day at no additional fee.
Pleasanton, CAPosted by
PleasantonWeekly

Looking for artists' studios

Organizers of the first Tri-Valley Artists' Studio Tour (TVAST) are working hard on its first offering to take place Nov. 12-14. "We have over 55 artists committed to the event but we are trying to generate some buzz and get more people involved," said Emelie Rogers of emrogers designs in Pleasanton. "We want to make it more inclusive to different mediums and groups of artists."
Livermore, CAPosted by
PleasantonWeekly

Livermore cancels annual July 4 fireworks show

The city of Livermore will not be hosting its annual Fourth of July fireworks display this year. Officials said the city made the decision earlier in the year in an effort to prioritize the community's health and safety at a time when there were still many unknowns. However, officials said...
Pleasanton, CAPosted by
PleasantonWeekly

The thrill of the race

Bay Area-bred jockey Kyle Frey puts a fresh face on an old sport. Thoroughbred horse racing jockey Kyle Frey has crossed the finish line more than 5,600 times at racetracks from California to the East Coast -- including a massive complex in Pennsylvania with a casino and performance venue -- but eventually he always finds himself back in Pleasanton, enjoying the hometown atmosphere at the Alameda County Fairgrounds once again.
Livermore, CAPosted by
PleasantonWeekly

Fundraising gala: Sunflower Showcase

Sunflower Hill, which develops residential communities for adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities, is hosting its inaugural Showcase fundraising gala, the Sunflower Showcase, at 7 p.m., Friday, July 23, at the Bankhead Theater in Livermore. "We are very excited for this unique inaugural event, which will feature many of the...
Pleasanton, CAPosted by
PleasantonWeekly

City issues community survey on housing in Pleasanton

Pleasanton officials have launched an online survey to gather community input as part of the process to draft the city's upcoming Housing Element update. "The feedback provided in the survey will help inform and plan for the future of housing in Pleasanton by identifying trends on housing preferences, needs, and housing opportunities in the city. This survey is part of the first steps in the ongoing community engagement process associated with updating Pleasanton's Housing Element," officials said.
Alameda County, CAPosted by
PleasantonWeekly

Magnitude 3.9 earthquake rattles the Tri-Valley

Parts of the Bay Area including the Tri-Valley and Contra Costa County were shook by a magnitude 3.9 earthquake originating in unincorporated western Alameda County on Monday night. Striking at 6:29 p.m., the quake had an epicenter located about a half mile north from Ashland, according to the U.S. Geological...
Pleasanton, CAPosted by
PleasantonWeekly

Tri-Valley law enforcement supports Special Olympics with torch run

Law enforcement officials in the Tri-Valley jogged through their cities with the "Flame of Hope" in support of the Special Olympics Northern California this week. The annual Law Enforcement Torch Run began its Tri-Valley leg on Monday in Livermore with the California Highway Patrol and Livermore Police Department before making its way west and north with the Pleasanton, Dublin, San Ramon and Danville police departments until reaching Walnut Creek on Tuesday.
Pleasanton, CAPosted by
PleasantonWeekly

Valley Views: What's cooking?

Cooking, like music, is infinite. I've been experimenting with the humble scrambled egg after reading that an egg beater is mandatory for proper mixing. To think I've been scrambling eggs for six decades using a fork. Years ago, I began snipping fresh parsley on top. More recently my son introduced me to the verrrrrry low heat method, which takes forever but gives the bread time to toast.
Livermore, CAPosted by
PleasantonWeekly

Tri-Valley celebrating Pride 2021

Livermore Pride holds inaugural 'Pride Prom-ish'; every city flies LGBTQ+ flag for 1st time. After a long and often difficult year that has isolated and separated community members due to the coronavirus pandemic, LGBTQ+ Pride Month has offered local residents the opportunity to celebrate while also organizing and preparing for challenges that lay ahead.

Comments / 0

Community Policy