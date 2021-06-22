BTS: ‘Butter’ Just Surpassed a Huge Milestone Set by ‘Dynamite’
BTS’ new song “Butter” just became their most successful song on the Billboard Hot 100. On June 21, Billboard announced that Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook’s English-language single reached No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 for a fourth consecutive week. Previously, BTS‘ 2020 single “Dynamite” reached No. 1 on the chart for three non-consecutive weeks. With this new accomplishment, BTS’ single “Butter” outperformed “Dynamite,” and it shows no sign of slowing down.www.cheatsheet.com