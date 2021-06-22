Cancel
BTS: 'Butter' Just Surpassed a Huge Milestone Set by 'Dynamite'

By Eryn Murphy
BTS’ new song “Butter” just became their most successful song on the Billboard Hot 100. On June 21, Billboard announced that Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook’s English-language single reached No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 for a fourth consecutive week. Previously, BTS‘ 2020 single “Dynamite” reached No. 1 on the chart for three non-consecutive weeks. With this new accomplishment, BTS’ single “Butter” outperformed “Dynamite,” and it shows no sign of slowing down.

MusicPosted by
Forbes

BTS’s ‘Mic Drop’ Makes History As It Hits A Major Milestone On One Billboard Chart

It’s indisputable by now: BTS are the kings of the World Digital Song Sales chart, Billboard’s weekly ranking of the bestselling tunes classified as “world,” which usually means they are pushed by artists from other countries or performed in a language other than English (or Spanish, as those cuts are featured on the Latin lists). The band claim the most No. 1 hits of all time (29) and more than 100 top 10s.
Music101 WIXX

BTS’ “Butter” still melting the charts as Dua Lipa’s “Levitating” rises to a new record

BTS‘ “Butter” is hot like summer. The song is spending a fifth week at number one on the Billboard Hot 100. As Billboard notes, the K-pop group’s latest English-language single is the first song to debut at number one and spend at least five weeks on top of the chart since Olivia Rodrigo‘s “Drivers License.” There’s only one song by a group that debuted at number one and spent more weeks on top: “One Sweet Day,” by Boyz II Men and Mariah Carey. That debuted at number one in 1995 and stayed there 16 weeks.
CelebritiesSoompi

BTS’s “Butter” Becomes Their 13th MV To Hit 400 Million Views

“Butter” has joined the ranks of BTS music videos with over 400 million views!. On June 28 around 11 p.m. KST, the music video for “Butter” surpassed 400 million views on YouTube. This is now BTS’s 13th music video to reach the milestone after “Spring Day,” “DNA,” “Fire,” “Dope,” “Fake Love,” “MIC Drop (Steve Aoki Remix),” “Blood Sweat & Tears,” “IDOL,” “Save Me,” “Boy With Luv,” “Not Today,” and “Dynamite.”
MusicBillboard

BTS' 'Butter' No. 1 on Songs of the Summer Chart, Doja Cat's 'Kiss Me More' Hits Top 5

What will be the No. 1 song of the summer of 2021? We're making our way toward the answer, which gets clearer each week on Billboard's Songs of the Summer chart. The 20-position Songs of the Summer running tally tracks the most popular titles based on cumulative performance on the weekly streaming-, airplay- and sales-based Billboard Hot 100 chart from Memorial Day through Labor Day (this year encompassing charts dated June 12 through Sept. 11). At the end of the season, the top song of the summer will be revealed.
MusicPosted by
Forbes

Twice And Joy Score New Top 10 Hits In Korea As BTS’s ‘Butter’ Rules Again

For yet another week, BTS rule over the Gaon Digital chart, which ranks the most popular, most-consumed songs in South Korea every week using a methodology that combines sales, streaming and what is called BGM, which stands for background music (usually used in various forms of media). The septet’s new single “Butter” has been going strong for a month now, and it could conceivably continue to rule for a long time, as summer is heating up and the tune was crafted for the season.
EntertainmentNME

BTS’ ‘Butter’ tops Billboard Top 100 for fifth week in a row

BTS have topped the Billboard Top 100 chart for the fifth consecutive week with their latest single ‘Butter’. On June 28, Billboard announced that BTS’ ‘Butter’ had topped their Top 100 chart for the fifth week in a row. The English-language track has spent its entire run so far in the top spot, since its debut on May 21. This also makes it the longest-running song that has debuted at number one by a group, breaking Aerosmith’s 23-year record for ‘I Dont Want To Miss A Thing’.
MusicPosted by
Forbes

BTS’s ‘Butter’ Is Only The Third Top 10 Hit By A Korean Act On Canadian Top 40 Radio

Almost a month after it was first released, BTS’s new single “Butter” is still going strong on charts all around the world, especially in North America. The tune continues to lead the charge on the Hot 100 in the U.S., and while it is slowly falling down the same ranking up north in Canada, it is only gaining ground when it comes to plays on radio stations across the country.
MusicBillboard

BTS Are Like Criminals Undercover in New 'Butter' Concept Photos

BTS might be smooth like "Butter," but they're not the smoothest nor most undercover criminals around, according to their latest concept photos. The K-pop supergroup is spending its fifth consecutive week at the top of the Billboard Hot 100 this week (chart dated July 3) with "Butter," which they celebrated on Twitter and thanked the ARMY for. "FIVE weeks in a row!! #BTS_Butter is on the top of the chart again. It's all thanks to #BTSARMY! AFBF," the septet's official Twitter account wrote.
Theater & Dancethemusicuniverse.com

BTS unveils ‘Permission to Dance’ for ‘Butter’ CD single

K-Pop superstars BTS have unveiled that “Permission to Dance” will be featured on the “Butter” CD single box set coming next week. The song was written by Ed Sheeran, Steve Mac, Jenna Andrews and Johnny McDaid and produced by Mac, Andrews and Stephen Kirk. “Permission to Dance” is described as a new track that will “get your heart pumping.”
Musicallkpop.com

CLC's Seunghee & Sorn reveal adorable cover video for BTS' 'Butter'

CLC's Seunghee and Sorn revealed their adorable cover video for BTS' "Butter". The two CLC members posted the video above to Seunghee's YouTube channel with the message, "Me and Sorn are back with another fun duet song! We tried to 'butter things' up this time." In the video, Seunghee and Sorn have a good time singing their own rendition of BTS' chart-topping, all English track.
EntertainmentPosted by
Forbes

BTS’s ‘Butter’ Is Already The Fifth-Longest-Running Hot 100 No. 1 This Decade

Despite the fact that it is facing tough competition from the likes of Olivia Rodrigo’s former champion “Good 4 U,” Dua Lipa and DaBaby’s “Levitating” and even Doja Cat and SZA’s “Kiss Me More,” BTS’s “Butter” continues to rule over the Hot 100 this frame. The insanely catchy cut has now led the charge on the most important singles ranking in the U.S. for five consecutive turns, and it could conceivably run the show for a while longer.

