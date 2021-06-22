Blend Labs Co-Founder Nima Ghamsari Given Potential $10.9 Billion Incentive Pay Package
Blend Labs co-founder Nima Ghamsari is pulling out Elon Musk’s compensation playbook as the valuable mortgage software company moves to go public. In 2018, Musk and Tesla’s board of directors unveiled a 10-year, $55 billion incentive pay package that left jaws on floor across Wall Street and corporate America. Ghamsari, a 35-year-old Stanford educated Iranian immigrant who was an early employee at Palantir and then co-founded Blend in 2012, is set to receive a “Muskian” $10.9 billion potential payday as part of the company’s looming stock listing.www.forbes.com