Dude’s Barbershop Cover of “Tennessee Whiskey” Is Insanely Good

There are waaaaaaaay too many covers of “Tennessee Whiskey” on YouTube.

A LOT of them are really, really, bad.

However, every so often you stumble across one that does this classic song justice.

Everybody has their favorite version of the song, and while nobody covered it quite like Chris Stapleton, this dude did a damn good job.

His name is DeAndre Nico, and his version went viral after he performed it in a barbershop (apparently this guy was a Voice contestant, but I don’t watch that show).

Anyways, check this out.