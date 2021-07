A new court date has been set and a change of venue requested for Josue Martinez, the Tamaqua man charged in the Missouri killing. An employee of the Prosecuting Attorney Brendon Fox, who was speaking on behalf of Fox, said it is scheduled for 10 a.m. July 14 in front of Judge John Beger in the Phelps County Courthouse, Rolla, Missouri. The prosecuting attorney is equivalent to a district attorney.