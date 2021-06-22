Jonathan Villar Exited Monday Night’s Game With Right Calf Tightness

New York Mets infielder Jonathan Villar exited the second game of Monday’s doubleheader with right calf tightness, manager Luis Rojas said after the game. Villar, 30, appeared to be in some discomfort after legging out a double in the sixth inning, which led to him being lifted for a pinch runner. The calf tightness is in the same leg as the hamstring tightness he dealt with earlier this month, and Rojas said Villar will be reevaluated tomorrow.