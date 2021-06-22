NASA Sends Dozens of Baby Squid to Space for Research

Show your passion for space with the Anicorn The Space Watch. This beautiful watch is the design of Richard Danne, father of the NASA design program. Its front features Danne’s iconic ‘The Worm’ logo used by NASA from 1974-1992. The watch itself features a Miyota 9015 automatic movement with 24 jewels. Meanwhile, the timepiece has a vibration frequency of 28800 vibrations per hour. Moreover, with an accuracy of 10~30 seconds/day, it’s a watch you won’t have to worry about. Furthermore, you get 42 hours of running time when the watch is fully winded. With an hours and minutes function, you can tell the time in a traditional way. Additionally, a 5 ATM water resistance rating means you can comfortably wear this collector’s watch while washing your hands, showering, or even bathing. Finally, with the black leather band and stainless steel bracelet, The Space Watch has a futuristic look.