SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Businesses with at least 100 workers will have to give the Illinois government information about employees as part of a new law. SB 1847, which was signed by Gov. JB Pritzker, seeks to have these businesses give certain information to the Illinois Department of Labor about employees and their pay beginning in 2022. The change will require qualifying, private employers to submit information in line with current Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) requirements.