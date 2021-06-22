Local sports roundup: Union boys advance to second round of 2A state tournament

Buy Now Union’s Jace Phillips, right, drives to the basket past Stanfield’s Hobtamu Hurty during a Blue Mountain Conference basketball game in the 2020 season. Phillips hit four crucial free throws in a 2A state tournament first-round victory against Portland Christian on Monday, June 21, 2021 at Eastern Oregon University. By Ronald Bond The Observer

LA GRANDE — For only the third time since 1950, the Union boys basketball team came away victorious in a state tournament matchup.

The Bobcats defeated the Portland Christian Royals 59-50 at Eastern Oregon University on Monday, June 21, for their first state tournament victory since 2000. Prior to the win in 2000, the Union boys basketball program had not won a state tournament game since 1950.

Keegan Glenn put in one of his best performances of the season under the high pressure circumstances, leading the team with 31 points. The senior was scorching from beyond the arc in the third quarter, hitting four three-pointers. In addition to scoring, Glenn led the Bobcats with seven rebounds.

The matchup against the Royals started as a defensive juggernaut, with the Bobcats trailing 7-6 at the end of the first quarter. Portland Christian led 21-20 at halftime, with just two quarters remaining for Union to keep its championship hopes alive.

In addition to Glenn coming alive from three-point range in the third quarter, senior Vuk Koyadinivich was a spark for Union and hit two shots from long range. Koyadinivich finished with 12 points, all from three-pointers. The Bobcats held a narrow 42-38 lead heading into the final quarter.

In the fourth quarter, another senior stepped up in crunch time for Union. Jace Phillips hit all four of his free-throw attempts as the Bobcats outscored the Royals by five in the final frame. Glenn hit another three and totaled nine points in the fourth quarter to help Union pull away late in the game.

Kameron Gomez led Portland Christian in scoring with 23 points. The senior guard went back-and-forth with Glenn from beyond the arc, scoring five three-pointers throughout the game. Union managed to hold 7-footer Moritz Hartwich to 15 points on the night.

Union will play the winner of Brandon and Oakland on Thursday at a neutral site, with the time for tip-off yet to be announced. If the Bobcats win the matchup they will continue in the championship bracket, but if they lose they will be relegated to the consolation bracket.

Union girls fall to Kennedy in first round

LA GRANDE — Kaylin Nowak led the Bobcats with 13 points, but it wasn’t enough as Union fell 61-43 to Kennedy on Monday, June 21, at Eastern Oregon University.

Union kept it close in the first quarter, trailing 14-10 early in the matchup. Nowak scored eight of her points in the first quarter as Kennedy slowed her scoring down throughout the remainder of the game.

The Trojans outscored the Bobcats by nine points in the second quarter to extend their lead to 31-18 at halftime. Ellie Cantu erupted in the second quarter, scoring 12 points for Kennedy. The senior finished with 35 points in an impressive individual showing.

Union edged out Kennedy by a point in the third, but Kennedy responded in the fourth quarter and pulled away as the game came to its conclusion.

The Bobcats end their season with an 8-3 record and first round exit at the 2A state tournament.