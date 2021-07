Welcome back to the Sherdog Staff Pick 'Em, where this week we will take our best shots at UFC Fight Night 190. The main attraction, fittingly, is the heavyweight headliner between Ciryl Gane and Alexander Volkov, which may well net a title shot for the winner, but the card is loaded with solid matchups from top to bottom. As such, there are no unanimous picks at all this week, and the staff is picking several underdogs to win.