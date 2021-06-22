Anxious five-year-olds 'suffering panic attacks' over socialising after lockdown

Experts said the young had become more anxious (Image: Getty Images/Image Source)

Kids as young as five are suffering from panic attacks about meeting friends, NHS leaders have claimed.

Experts were reported to have said young children had become increasingly anxious and some were fearful of leaving their homes in the wake of the pandemic.

Waits of up to four years for NHS help to tackle the issue have forced more families to look for help from private psychologists which are themselves oversubscribed, say reports.

Children were stopped from seeing friends and barred from schools during the first wave of the Covid outbreak last year.

In May it was reported that children's mental health needs had rocketed by a third since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic amid fears their education had been permanently harmed.

Children were kept out of school and could not see friends in the early lockdown (Image: Getty Images)

Now the Daily Telegraph reports that leading private therapists had said they were taking twice the usual level of calls from worried parents and had to turn away patients or impose waiting lists for the first time.

Experts said many children were suffering behavioural problems due to lockdowns and social distancing as well as a fear of infection, with many anxious about everyday social activities.

The publication writes that an extra 1.5 million children and young people will need mental health support “as a direct impact of the pandemic” during the next three to five years.

Dame Rachel De Souza, the Children’s Commissioner for England, said a survey of more than 550,000 children would show mental health to be the greatest concern of this generation of children.

NHs treatments for young people's mental health has risen (Image: Getty Images)

One senior health figure said: “My five-year-old is housebound because she’s too scared to go away from the house, never mind to school.”

Another said her young daughter, now undergoing counselling, had a panic attack about going on a “play date”, after a year of lockdowns and social distancing.

Dame Rachel told a meeting: “I’ve been around the country and seen those sad little faces … putting their arms around their friends as they tell me about having their trauma from losing a grandparent, not being able to go to a funeral.

“Coming out of lockdown and not knowing how to make friends anymore, not knowing how to talk to anyone else. Everyone is on edge."

The paper reports that during the 12 months since the first lockdown, 420,504 children and young people have received NHS treatment for mental health problems, which is an 11 per cent rise.

Last month debate had raged over whether youngsters should be vaccinated to boost Britain's immunity to Covid.

Professor Adam Finn, Professor of Paediatrics at Bristol University and a member of Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation, said: "The thing about immunising children at the moment is that like the third wave problem, where we still have some high levels of uncertainty.

"We really need not to immunise children unless there's a clear benefit to children from doing that.

"Now, that could turn out to be the case. Clearly, children have been very much harmed by disruption to their education over the last year, and at all costs we want to avoid that happening any further.

"But conversely, children really don't get sick very much with Covid and so imposing immunisation on them when it's not really needed, it would be the wrong thing to do."