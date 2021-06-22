Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Premier League

Jesse Lingard makes Manchester United demand as transfer speculation ramps up

By Nathan Ridley
Posted by 
Daily Mirror
Daily Mirror
 16 days ago

Jesse Lingard has demanded regular game time at Manchester United as speculation surrounding a potential exit ramps up.

The midfielder, 28, has endured a difficult time since Ole Gunnar Solskjaer took charge of the Red Devils on a permanent basis in March 2019.

He then re-established himself as a Premier League force to be reckoned with thanks a sensational loan spell at West Ham from February to May this year.

Lingard bagged nine goals and four assists in 16 appearances under David Moyes and talk of his future has unsurprisingly ramped up since he returned to Manchester.

Now, in an interview with Sky Sports , the attacking midfielder has revealed what he wants if he were to remain at United.

“Regular football is the most important thing for me,” Lingard stated.

"After going on loan and getting a good run in the team, you started to see the real me, with the goals and the assists.

"I've never doubted my ability, I've always believed in myself.”

His struggles under Solskjaer were signified by just one Premier League goal in 2019-20, even losing his place in the matchday squad after Bruno Fernandes arrived at the Theatre of Dreams 18 months ago.

Lingard went on to explain just how his move to the London Stadium came about.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2f071B_0abZ3jNQ00
Lingard was on fire for the Irons while on loan (Image: PA)

“I spoke to the manager [Solskjaer] in pre-season [2020] and said, 'I need game time'. He said, 'we can discuss it December time', and we spoke again and he agreed to let me go on loan.

"I had various conversations with him during my time at West Ham. He was very supportive and it was a great loan for me."

Lingard’s stunning spring form for the Irons saw him selected for England’s World Cup qualifiers in March, appearing three times before being selected for Gareth Southgate’s 33-man provisional squad for Euro 2020.

The news of being cut from the final 26-man squad wasn’t easy to take for the 28-year-old, but the omission hasn’t prevented him from supporting his country and continuing his ‘great relationship’ with Southgate.

"It was emotional. You're sad and you're down, but you've got to respect the manager's decision.

Should Lingard be in Solskjaer's plans for the upcoming campaign? Comment below.

"Me and Gareth have a great relationship, and now it's about supporting the boys.

Lingard watched the Three Lions beat Croatia 1-0 in their opening tournament game from a beer garden, prompting him to go viral on social media.

"I love watching England - I'm a fan myself,” he said.

"I enjoyed going to the beer garden to watch the first game.”

Even though Lingard will be watching the remainder of the European Championships from home, the comeback journey he’s been on has still been a positive for the Warrington lad, who has previously admitted his struggles with mental health.

"Last year, November time, I think no one thought I'd get near the team," he admitted.

"But I worked hard, did well on loan and England came knocking.

"I enjoyed the camp in March - it's always good to be back with the boys. I played in those games, and then coming up to the Euros, being involved in the 33-man squad was brilliant as well.

"I worked so hard to get there. I didn't get picked, but I'll always carry on supporting the boys."

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
Daily Mirror

Daily Mirror

365K+
Followers
73K+
Post
139M+
Views
ABOUT

Mirror.co.uk is the online edition of The Mirror, one of Britain’s most trusted news brands. All the latest news, sport and celebrity gossip with all the big headlines, pictures, analysis, opinion and video on the stories that matter to you

 https://www.mirror.co.uk/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gareth Southgate
Person
Jesse Lingard
Person
David Moyes
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Manchester United#Football#The Red Devils#Sky Sports#Matchday#33 Man Provisional
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
World
News Break
Soccer
News Break
Premier League
News Break
Manchester United F.C.
News Break
Sky Sport
News Break
Sports
Related
SoccerYardbarker

BVB identify Jadon Sancho replacement ahead of Manchester United transfer

Borussia Dortmund are already planning for life without Jadon Sancho. Ruhr Nachrichten claim Dortmund are keeping track of PSV Eindhoven forward Noni Madueke as the player they want to replace Sancho, who is reportedly headed to Manchester United. Madueke, 19, is an England youth international who came through Tottenham’s academy.
Premier LeagueThe Independent

Manchester United make second Jadon Sancho offer? Transfer news, rumours and gossip

Manchester United have made Borussia Dortmund an offer for Jadon Sancho, reports the Sun. The paper says the Old Trafford club have bid £72million for the England winger, but they are prepared to pay as much as £80m. United have spent more than a year pursuing the 21-year-old, who was a youth player with rivals Manchester City and are reportedly confident they are close to getting their man.
Premier LeaguePosted by
Daily Mail

Manchester United planning clearout to help fund Jadon Sancho move, with Donny van de Beek and Anthony Martial among FOUR big names at risk of the chop... but club are still undecided on whether to keep Jesse Lingard

Manchester United stars Anthony Martial and Donny van de Beek may be at risk of the axe this summer with the club admitting 'every player has a realistic valuation', according to reports. It is said a number of enquiries have been made for the likes of Martial and Van de...
Premier League90min.com

Jesse Lingard to be offered new Man Utd contract

Manchester United are expected to offer Jesse Lingard a new long-term contract to secure his future at Old Trafford. Lingard has one year left on his current deal, and United do not have the option to automatically extend it by one season after triggering that clause last year, when the 28-year-old was expected to leave on a free.
Premier League90min.com

Gary Neville Frustrated With Jadon Sancho to Manchester United Transfer Saga

Gary Neville has taken to social media to express his frustration over Jadon Sancho's prolonged transfer saga as he continues to be linked with a move to Manchester United. Sancho has been linked with a move to Old Trafford since last summer, and Neville has claimed that he has "never been more bored by a transfer in my life" as he waits, along with every other United fan for the deal to finally go through.
Premier LeaguePosted by
FanSided

Manchester United may do Tottenham a massive transfer favor

Jadon Sancho’s impending arrival at Old Trafford means Manchester United have no use for Anthony Martial. That’s opened the door for Tottenham to swoop in. Manchester United are set to finally complete their capture of Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho in the coming days. That leaves Anthony Martial surplus to requirements at Old Trafford. That reality has officials at Tottenham on high alert.
Premier LeaguetheScore

Report: Manchester United finally seal £72M Sancho transfer

Football's longest-running transfer saga appears to be nearing its conclusion. Borussia Dortmund have accepted Manchester United's improved £72.6-million bid for Jadon Sancho, according to The Athletic's David Ornstein. United and the England international winger will now agree to personal terms before a medical, with Sancho expected to sign a five-year...
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

Manchester United make contact with Rennes over teenage star Eduardo Camavinga... with Paul Pogba a fan of the player he calls 'a little dancer' as Ole Gunnar Solskjer steps up his summer transfer business

Manchester United have made contact with Rennes over midfielder Eduardo Camavinga. United hope to wrap up Jadon Sancho's transfer from Borussia Dortmund this week for £77million and will then turn attention to adding a midfielder and a centre back. Further talks are planned with Rennes plus Camavinga’s representatives this week.

Comments / 0

Community Policy