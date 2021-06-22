Cancel
Premier League

Chelsea transfer round-up: Achraf Hakimi chase takes twist as Blues eye swap deal

By Nathan Ridley
Daily Mirror
Daily Mirror
 16 days ago

Speculation surrounding Chelsea's summer transfer dealings is only increasing.

The Blues have been linked with a whole host of stars since winning the Champions League last month as Thomas Tuchel aims to bring the Premier League title back to Stamford Bridge.

The German tactician clearly sees room for improvement and knows Roman Abramovich's pockets will be deep for the right deal, facilitated by director Marina Granovskaia.

Achraf Hakimi has been the most prominently linked name after reports earlier this month stated that Chelsea had matched Paris Saint-Germain's £56.1million bid for the Inter Milan defender, although both were rejected by the Italian giants.

There have been plenty of developments since, though, and not just on the Morrocan.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JajnK_0abZ3gjF00
Hakimi's move has snagged but the wing-back is seemingly the top transfer target at Stamford Bridge this summer (Image: NurPhoto/PA Images)

Here, Mirror Football rounds up the latest transfer news from Stamford Bridge.

Inter put spanner in Hakimi works

With the Serie A side reportedly placing a £68.5m price tag on Hakimi's head, Chelsea are searching for alternative ways to agree on a deal.

The idea of a swap transfer with Marcos Alonso going the other way has recently been muted, but if the Spaniard were to return to Italy, current first-choice left wing-back Ivan Perisic would have to be sold in order to accommodate him.

That's according to FCinternews, who describe the sale of the Croatian this summer as “essential” if 30-year-old Alonso were to arrive at the San Siro in the current window.

Perisic, 32, scored a cracker for his nation at Euro 2020 last Friday to keep their hopes of qualifying for the knockout stages alive and his Nerazzurri contract expires in 12 months' time.

Italian outlet L’Interista claim that the direct wide man has held discussions with Bundesliga sides Eintracht Frankfurt and Hertha Berlin regarding a possible switch.

The Blues will have to hope someone quickly snaps Perisic up or Granovskaia may have to head back to the drawing board, with Wolverhampton Wanderers' Adama Traore touted as a potential back-up option.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31eTx1_0abZ3gjF00
Perisic and Croatia team-mate Matteo Kovacic will face Billy Gilmour's Scotland this evening at Hampden Park in a battle to reach the European Championship knockouts

Soyuncu interest

Chelsea are said to be keeping an eye on Leicester City defender Caglar Soyuncu, who is also reportedly wanted by Manchester United.

Turkish journalist Ekrem Konur claimed via Twitter on Sunday that two of the Premier League's big boys are looking at the Turkey international, who was part of the Foxes' FA Cup final win over the Blues.

The 25-year-old has been a staple of Brendan Rodgers' back line since Harry Maguire left the King Power Stadium, helping Leicester to successive fifth-place finishes.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fvHx5_0abZ3gjF00
Chelsea know all about how tough of an opponent Soyuncu is, having been beaten by his side twice in 2020-21 (Image: Clive Howes - Chelsea FC)

The Foxes are no strangers to selling key players, usually letting one go each calendar year, as they did Ben Chilwell last summer.

That also means, however, Chelsea would no-doubt have to shell out a hefty fee to bring Soyuncu in, and they reportedly face competition from United.

Former Blues striker Jimmy-Floyd told Ladbrokes in November: “I actually quite like the Leicester defender, Caglar Soyuncu. I think he'd be very good at Chelsea.

“Also the defender at Inter, Milan Skriniar - everybody is talking about him, another very good player."

Which centre-back would you look to bring in, Blues fans? Comment below.

Rudiger committed regardless of renewal

To one defender who could be on his way out of the Bridge now, as Antonio Rudiger is said to have told Tuchel that he's committed to the club despite a lack of contract negotiations.

Sky Sports are the ones behind this story, claiming the German is willing to run down his current deal over the course of the upcoming campaign if an agreement can't be reached, in spite of interest in his situation this summer.

Rudiger was crucial to Chelsea's UCL triumph and top-four finish under Tuchel after Frank Lampard had favoured other options at the heart of the rearguard during the first half of last term.

His compatriot manager's switch to a three-man defence allowed the 28-year-old to gain more minutes and show his quality in 2021.

While he was out of favour under Tuchel's predecessor, Tottenham Hotspur, Paris Saint-Germain and AC Milan were all tagged with interest.

Fikayo Tomori's departure to Milan last week means Chelsea won't want to lose another centre-back, and they may be in luck.

