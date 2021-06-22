Cancel
Man Utd transfer round-up: Torres talks progressing as Williams nears Old Trafford exit

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will look to secure his first trophy as Manchester United manager next season by bolstering his playing options in the summer.

United as a club haven't won a trophy since 2017, when Jose Mourinho guided the Red Devils to Europa League success, something Solskjaer failed to do last season as his United side fell at the final hurdle, losing a dramatic penalty shootout to La Liga outfit Villarreal.

The Old Trafford faithful will take optimism from the fact that things on the domestic front were quietly impressive, going the entirety of the 2020/21 league campaign unbeaten on their travels.

However, despite finishing second, United ended up 12-points adrift from fierce local rivals Manchester City, who secured their third Premier League title in four seasons.

Solskjaer, alongside everyone associated with United, will be desperate to end City's recent dominance over proceedings and in turn win their first Premier League title since Sir Alex Ferguson's final campaign in the dugout eight years ago.

The club are already being touted with a mega-money move for long-term target Jadon Sancho, the 21-year-old Borussia Dortmund star reportedly set to be the subject of a €78m bid from the Red Devils.

While Dortmund mull over the details of United's latest offer, here is Tuesday morning's Manchester United transfer round-up.

Who should Manchester United sign this summer? Let us know in the comments below

United confident over deal for Pau Torres

The Man Utd hierarchy are thought to be growing in confidence that a deal for Villarreal stalwart Pau Torres can be done before the opening game of next season.

According to the Manchester Evening News, United are edging ever closer to Torres' signature as they continue their hunt for a new central defender.

The Red Devils are keen on finding club captain Harry Maguire a suitable long-term partner after the performances of both Eric Bailly and Victor Lindelof have left plenty to be desired.

However, any deal for Torres will have to wait until later on this summer due to Spain's participation in Euro 2020 ensuring Torres is currently preoccupied.

United have already witnessed the 24-year-old's talent first-hand after his stunning display in the Europa League final sealing the club's desire to lure him to Old Trafford.

Both the fact Torres is naturally left-footed and incredibly gifted when it comes to playing out from the back make him the ideal candidate to play alongside Maguire.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yU5eZ_0abZ3fqW00
Manchester United's Brandon Williams looks set to spend next season away from Old Trafford on loan (Image: PA)

Newcastle interested in Brandon Williams loan move

Rumours over Steve Bruce targeting a loan deal for promising United defender Brandon Williams have been rife since the turn of the year, but it appears the move could nearly be upon us.

Back in January, talkSPORT first revealed the Magpies desire to bring Williams to St James Park, but a loan switch for the second half of the 2020/21 campaign failed to materialise after Solskjaer blocked the move.

This summer could prove to be the one where Bruce finally gets his man, albeit temporarily, as the BBC claim United are more willing to let him depart this time around.

Southampton were named as another club that monitored Williams' situation last season, with the full-back only making two starts in the second half of the campaign.

Given Bruce's good relationship with United, the Red Devils may be willing to ship Williams off to the Toon for a season to hone his craft.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2f071B_0abZ3fqW00
Jesse Lingard hit double digits with his goal tally for West Ham in just half a season (Image: PA)

Jesse Lingard reveals key factor in decision over his future

Lingard enjoyed a remarkable loan stint at West Ham for the latter half of last season which led plenty of fans calling for him to be named in Gareth Southgate's final 26-man squad for Euro 2020.

Lingard unfortunately just missed out, making the provisional squad before being omitted at the final stage, but his career has undoubtedly revived after a lengthy spell on the fringes at parent club United.

Now, the midfielder has explained that the assurance of regular football is the most pressing factor when it comes to deciding where he will ply his trade next season.

The Hammers faithful will be desperate to see the 28-year-old return on a permanent basis after notching 10 goals in claret and blue, helping them secure Europa League football next season in the process.

"Regular football is the most important thing for me," Lingard told Sky Sports. "After going on loan and getting a good run in the team, you started to see the real me, with the goals and the assists.

"I've never doubted my ability, I've always believed in myself. I spoke to the manager [Solskjaer] in pre-season and said, 'I need game time'. He said, 'we can discuss it December time', and we spoke again and he agreed to let me go on loan.

"I had various conversations with him during my time at West Ham. He was very supportive and it was a great loan for me."

