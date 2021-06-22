Special Weather Statement issued for Travis, Williamson by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-21 21:25:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-22 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Travis; Williamson SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHWESTERN WILLIAMSON AND CENTRAL TRAVIS COUNTIES UNTIL 100 AM CDT At 1219 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Round Rock, moving south at 20 mph. Penny size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Austin, Round Rock, Cedar Park, Georgetown, Pflugerville, Anderson Mill, Windemere, Leander, Hutto, Lakeway, Manor, Lago Vista, Bee Cave, West Lake Hills, Hudson Bend, The Hills, Rollingwood, Barton Creek, Mansfield Dam and Hornsby Bend.