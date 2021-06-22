Flood Advisory issued for Winston by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-22 00:19:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-23 00:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Winston The National Weather Service in Birmingham has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Marion County in northwestern Alabama Winston County in northwestern Alabama * Until 130 AM CDT. * At 1040 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Hamilton, Haleyville, Lynn, Arley, Hackleburg, Double Springs, Brilliant, Addison, Lake Buttahatchee, Needmore, Brinn, Ashridge, Ashbank, Winston Free State Barn, Houston Recreational Area, Poplar Springs, Camp McDowell, Corinth Rec Area, Weston and Falls City. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.