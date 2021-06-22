Flood Warning issued for Choctaw, Clarke, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-22 09:43:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-23 09:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Choctaw; Clarke; Washington The Flood Warning continues for the following river in Alabama Tombigbee River Near Coffeeville Dam affecting Clarke, Washington and Choctaw Counties. For the Tombigbee River...including Coffeeville Dam, Leroy...Minor flooding is forecast. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/mob. Click on the Rivers and Lakes menu for forecasts and observations. ...The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Tombigbee River Near Coffeeville Dam. * Until further notice. * At 8:00 AM CDT Tuesday the stage was 35.5 feet. * Flood stage is 29.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall to 33.5 feet Sunday morning. * Impact...At 40.0 feet, Widespread flooding of timber and pastureland. Portions of State Highway 114 east of the river becomes covered by water. Cabins on Old Ferry Road flood. * Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 35.5 feet on 05/16/1978.