Rodeo Food Court Vendors Ensuring Safe Sanitation As Events Return To Reno

The Reno Rodeo food court is always busy and sanitation is a top priority for both the Washoe County Health District (WCHD) and the vendors. WCHD officials say the initial inspection process begins before the rodeo does, but all of the vendors are inspected a minimum of three times by the Health District. The inspections take place during the vendors work day, so the inspectors can see in real time if the vendors are following protocols.