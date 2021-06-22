Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
POTUS

What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

By Reuters Staff
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 16 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EtXDX_0abZ3ZV200

(Reuters) - Here’s what you need to know about the coronavirus right now:

Philippines’ Duterte threatens jail for refusing vaccination

President Rodrigo Duterte threatened to jail people who refuse to be vaccinated against the coronavirus as the Philippines battles one of Asia’s worst outbreaks, with over 1.3 million cases and more than 23,000 deaths.

“You choose, vaccine or I will have you jailed,” Duterte said in a televised address on Monday following reports of low turnouts at several vaccination sites in the capital Manila.

Duterte’s remarks contradict those of his health officials who have said that while people were urged to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, it was voluntary.

Olympics-Tokyo residents criticise alcohol sales plan

Olympic organisers will allow the sale of alcohol to Tokyo 2020 spectators, Kyodo News reported on Tuesday, drawing criticism as residents of the capital grapple with curbs on bars to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Alcohol will be served at Olympic venues at limited times, Kyodo reported, citing anonymous sources, a decision that follows the approval on Monday of up to 10,000 domestic spectators at venues at next month’s delayed Games.

Social gatherings with drinking have been a target of government action as they are seen as driving infections by encouraging loud speaking, close contact and lingering at bars.

Australia’s New South Wales extends mask mandate for Sydney

Australia’s most populous state, New South Wales (NSW), on Tuesday reported its biggest rise in new locally acquired COVID-19 cases in nearly a week, prompting authorities to extend a mask mandate in Sydney for a week.

Ten new locally acquired cases were reported in NSW on Tuesday, as officials fight to contain a latest cluster of the highly infectious Delta virus variant.

U.S. to ship millions of COVID-19 shots to Latin America, Africa, Asia

The White House laid out a plan on Monday to share 55 million U.S. COVID-19 vaccine doses globally, with roughly 75% of the doses allocated to Latin America and the Caribbean, Asia and Africa.

The plan fulfills President Joe Biden’s commitment to share 80 million U.S.-made vaccines with countries around the world. The president sketched out his priorities for the first 25 million doses from that pledge earlier this month.

The United States has come under pressure to share more of its vaccine supply with countries that are still struggling with the deadly virus and its variants.

Turkey to further ease coronavirus restrictions from July

Turkey will further relax restrictions imposed to curb the spread of COVID-19 from next month, President Tayyip Erdogan said on Monday after the number of daily coronavirus cases in the country fell to around 5,000.

Lockdowns that had been imposed on Sundays and curfews from 1900 GMT on weekdays would be lifted from July 1, Erdogan said after a government cabinet meeting.

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
Reuters

Reuters

142K+
Followers
172K+
Post
79M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rodrigo Duterte
Person
Joe Biden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kyodo News#Nsw
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Virus
News Break
Health
News Break
Public Health
Country
Philippines
Place
Tokyo, JP
News Break
Vaccines
Place
Asia
News Break
Curfews
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Public HealthFox News

Why some vaccinated people are dying of COVID-19

As the Delta variant of the coronavirus surges through the U.K., almost half of the country's recent COVID-19 deaths are of people who have been vaccinated. But doctors and scientists aren't sounding the alarm about the apparently high proportion of deaths among the vaccinated population. On the contrary, they say...
Public Healththedallasnews.net

Tokyo to be under COVID state of emergency for Olympics

Tokyo [Japan], July 8 (ANI): Japan Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga on Thursday made a decision to place Tokyo under the fourth state of emergency for the duration of the upcoming Olympics to curb a recent rise in COVID-19 cases. The Tokyo Olympics were postponed last year and are now scheduled...
Foreign PolicyNew York Post

China ramping up Afghanistan involvement amid US withdrawal

China appears to be preparing to ramp up its involvement in Afghanistan as US troops complete their final withdrawal — with Beijing eyeing the war-torn nation for investment and influence opportunities. Beijing has been vocal, especially in recent weeks, in slamming the United States for pushing forward with its troop...
U.S. Politicsdeseret.com

Dr. Fauci reveals where the next COVID-19 spikes will come

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the White House medical adviser on the coronavirus, recently revealed where there will be spikes in the novel coronavirus. Fauci said the Southeast and the Midwest — which have lower vaccination rates — will be the most vulnerable to coronavirus variants, CNBC reports. These areas may need to add restrictions to combat the variants.
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Haiti may slip deeper into lawlessness after president's killing

July 7 (Reuters) - Haitian President Jovenel Moise was shot dead overnight on Wednesday, stoking fears of deepening chaos in an impoverished Caribbean nation already reeling from rampant gang violence and facing a constitutional crisis. Here is what you need to know about what happened and what comes next:. MOISE...
POTUSPosted by
CNN

Enough: It's time to make vaccinations mandatory

From social security to polio vaccines to drivers licenses and the draft, the United States has a long history of requiring citizens to participate in programs that help all of us, writes Julian Zelizer. Thinking of the common good is patriotic, as American as apple pie--part of what ACTUALLY makes America great.
U.S. PoliticsWashington Post

Press freedoms are crumbling across Asia. It’s likely to get worse.

The closure of Hong Kong’s Apple Daily and the arrest of its journalists was another disgraceful chapter in the startling rollback of media freedoms across Asia in recent years. It’s only likely to get worse. In the ongoing clash between the United States and China, future generations may very well...
Health ServicesInternational Business Times

Japan To Impose Virus Emergency In Tokyo During Olympics: Reports

The Japanese government plans to impose a virus state of emergency in Tokyo during the Olympics, reports said Wednesday, meaning spectators could be barred from venues. The emergency measures -- less strict than a blanket lockdown -- will be in force until August 22, several Japanese media outlets reported, following a rise in cases less than three weeks before the Games begin.
POTUSWashington Post

China’s Xi promises the world ‘heads bashed bloody.’ He should be taken seriously.

Those who worry that hawks in Washington are drumming up an unnecessary and dangerous new cold war with China ought to take the time to read the address delivered in Beijing’s Tiananmen Square on Thursday by Chinese President Xi Jinping. As military jets flew overhead and a large crowd roared its approval, Mr. Xi boasted of the “great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation”; he said China had “created a new model for human advancement” that it intended to spread through the world, while raising its armed forces to “world-class standards.”

Comments / 0

Community Policy