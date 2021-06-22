Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Premier League

Liverpool transfer news round-up: Key defensive update and competition for key target

By Colin Millar
Posted by 
Daily Mirror
Daily Mirror
 17 days ago

Liverpool face an important transfer window and have begun the summer promisingly, capturing central defender Ibrahima Konate from RB Leipzig.

Central defence was always going to be a key issue with it looking unlikely that the Reds will make Ozan Kabak’s loan deal permanent, with the futures of Nathaniel Phillips and Ben Davies also uncertain.

Georginio Wijnaldum’s midfield exit will likely lead to increasing influence for Curtis Jones but a new central midfielder is likely to be targeted.

There are a number of fringe players at Anfield who may be cashed in upon to raise funds for rejuvenating the squad, as they seek first-team football elsewhere.

With that in mind, here are the latest transfer rumours surrounding Liverpool .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zPlyy_0abZ3Xja00
Leicester ace Youri Tielemans is reportedly a target for both Liverpool and Juventus this summer (Image: Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)

Competition for Tielemans

Liverpool are reportedly interested in signing Leicester City midfielder Youri Tielemans, in whom they have maintained a long-term transfer interest.

However, reports in Italian media outlet Corriere Dello Sport, as highlighted by Sport Witness, now claim that Italian giants Juventus are also monitoring the Belgian international.

Tielemans struck the stunning goal to win the FA Cup final for the Foxes this season against Chelsea, and is under contract at the Midlands club through to the summer of 2023.

The 24-year-old is attracting suitors due to his continued high level of performance at Leicester, for whom he is a pivotal player.

He has grown into one of the most complete midfielders in the Premier League during his time under Brendan Rodgers.

A deal may be tricky to negotiate this summer but the Reds will be hopeful that long-term interest in the star will eventually pay off.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=204PWH_0abZ3Xja00
Defender Neco Williams is set to leave Liverpool this summer with multiple Premier League clubs interested (Image: Corbis via Getty Images)

Williams poised for exit

Liverpool are set to sell right-back and Wales international Neco Williams this summer amid interest from a host of Premier League clubs.

The Athletic say that the Reds will hold out for over £10million for their youth graduate, with Goal.com reporting that Aston Villa, Wolves, Burnley, Leeds and Southampton are among the clubs interested.

Williams, aged 20, has made 25 first-team appearances for the club and been capped 13 times at international level with Wales.

Who should Liverpool look to sign this summer? Comment below

However, he has been unable to force his way into the first team at Anfield due to the excellence of Trent Alexander-Arnold in the position.

Williams has been at the club for over a decade but now wants regular first-team football at club level and Liverpool are unlikely to stand in his way.

The reports add that no replacement will be signed by the Reds due to Joe Gomez being capable of slotting in for that position.

Tsimikas to stay

One full-back who does look set to remain at Anfield beyond this summer is Greek left-back Kostas Tsimikas.

The 25-year-old joined the Reds a year ago from Olympiakos but has made just seven first-team appearances for the club despite steering clear of injuries.

Only two of those arrived in the Premier League, where Andrew Robertson was virtually injury-free for the entire campaign for Jurgen Klopp’s side.

A report in the Liverpool Echo outlines that the club had no plans to sell the player and he will be a part of their first-team squad next season.

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
Daily Mirror

Daily Mirror

365K+
Followers
74K+
Post
139M+
Views
ABOUT

Mirror.co.uk is the online edition of The Mirror, one of Britain’s most trusted news brands. All the latest news, sport and celebrity gossip with all the big headlines, pictures, analysis, opinion and video on the stories that matter to you

 https://www.mirror.co.uk/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nathaniel Phillips
Person
Ozan Kabak
Person
Youri Tielemans
Person
Brendan Rodgers
Person
Georginio Wijnaldum
Person
Jurgen Klopp
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool Football Club#Round Up#Rb Leipzig#Reds#Anfield#Tielemans#Italian#Sport Witness#Juventus#Belgian#The Premier League#Greek#Liverpool Echo
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Burnley F.C.
News Break
World
News Break
Liverpool F.C.
News Break
Sports
Soccer
Juventus F.C.
News Break
Soccer
News Break
Premier League
Soccer
Aston Villa F.C.
News Break
Chelsea F.C.
Related
Premier LeagueTribal Football

Liverpool in contact with Lazio midfielder Milinkovic-Savic

Liverpool are in contact with Lazio midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic. Lazio president Claudio Lotito will demand £85m for the Serbian, reports Calciomercato.com. Contract talks between Lazio and Milinkovic-Savic's representatives are said to be on 'standby'. Liverpool are chasing a replacement for Georginio Wijnaldum, now of PSG, and Milinkovic-Savic is on the radar.
Premier LeaguePosted by
LFCTransferRoom

Inter Milan Want Liverpool Defender

Liverpool have been very focused on signing new players to increase their chances of winning some silverware next season. The Reds finished the 2020/21 campaign without winning any silverware and narrowly securing Champions League football for next season. It goes without saying that Jurgen Klopp and his men will hope...
Premier Leaguewashingtonnewsday.com

Yves Bissouma kept an eye on Liverpool’s £36 million transfer target.

Yves Bissouma kept an eye on Liverpool’s £36 million transfer target. Allow the spending to commence. After all of the anticipation, rumours, and counter-rumours, the transfer window is now fully open, after previously being limited to domestic transfers. It’s not like it’ll put an end to the speculation. But it...
Premier LeaguePosted by
Daily Mirror

Liverpool transfer round-up: Kylian Mbappe's path to Anfield emerges, Saul swoop 'agreed'

Liverpool have been handed one of their most promising updates on Kylian Mbappe to date as the situation surrounding his Paris Saint-Germain contract continues to unfold. Talks over an extension have been proceeding for many months with virtually no progress, and PSG sporting director Leonardo has reportedly been removed from the negotiating table by club president Nasser Al-Khelaifi, who will take charge himself.
Premier LeaguePosted by
Daily Mail

Transfer news RECAP: Liverpool 'keen to sign Lille midfielder Renato Sanches but face competition from Arsenal', while Rangers sign John Lundstram after leaving Sheffield United on a free

The summer transfer window is alive and kicking as clubs throughout Europe look to cement their squads ahead of next season. It's the future of Tottenham striker Harry Kane that will dominate much of the headlines until the close of the window at 11pm BST on August 31. Manchester City...
UEFAgoal.com

Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Saul could be heading for Liverpool

Saul could be heading for Liverpool (La Razon) Man Utd progressing in Camavinga chase (Fabrizio Romano) No Barcelona leeway over Messi wages (Sport) Manchester City have announced the signing of former Barcelona captain Vicky Losada on a two-year deal. The midfielder helped guide her childhood club to a historic treble...
Premier League90min.com

Liverpool join Manchester City in the race for Piotr Zielinski

Napoli midfielder Piotr Zielinski has emerged as a summer target for Premier League duo Manchester City and Liverpool. The Poland international played almost every minute of his country's disappointing Euro 2020 campaign this summer as Paulo Sousa's side were dumped out at the group stage, having picked up just one point from their three outings.
UEFAPosted by
FanSided

Why are Liverpool chasing Renato Sanches?

Amidst all the hype surrounding Jadon Sancho’s move to Manchester United, Liverpool’s interest in Portugal’s Renato Sanches has gone under the radar. Journalist Rudy Galetti says that the Reds are in pole position to sign the midfielder and that the likes of Arsenal, Juventus and Milan are interested too. While...
Premier League90min.com

Liverpool in talks with PSV Eindhoven striker Donyell Malen

Liverpool continue to be linked with PSV Eindhoven forward Donyell Malen, and numerous reports from the Netherlands suggest the Reds are pushing ahead with their attempts to sign the 22-year-old. Jurgen Klopp is keen to bring in at least one new forward this summer to provide reliable cover for Mohamed...
Premier LeagueTribal Football

​Liverpool prepare imminent offer for PSV winger Malen

Liverpool are readying a bid for PSV Eindhoven star Donyell Malen. The 22-year-old Dutch international impressed during their Euro 2020 campaign this summer. Malen has scored 55 goals in 116 games for PSV, impressing scouts from around Europe. Eindhovens Dagblad claims the Reds will make an offer to PSV imminently...
Premier LeaguePosted by
LFCTransferRoom

Marko Grujic Discusses His Liverpool Future

Liverpool are keen on bolstering their ranks ahead of the 2021/22 campaign. Last season the Reds found themselves without any trophies and Jurgen Klopp does not want to repeat that. Part of the problem was the massive amount of injuries Liverpool suffered throughout the season. The Reds saw season ending...
Premier LeaguePosted by
LFCTransferRoom

Liverpool's Interest In Kingsley Coman Confirmed

Liverpool narrowly finished in the top four last season. The club ended their Premier League title defense by finishing in third place behind Manchester City and Manchester United. This is largely due to the numerous injuries that the side suffered from throughout the season. While most of the attention was...

Comments / 0

Community Policy