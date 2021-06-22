Aiming High: St. Louis Scott Gallagher Awards Soccer Scholarships In Memory of 14 Honorees, More Than 80 Living Legacy Scholarships Allow Kids to Play

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (PRWEB) June 21, 2021. St. Louis Scott Gallagher (SLSG), a national leader in youth soccer, will honor members of the St. Louis soccer community who have passed away when the club awards Living Legacy Scholarships in July. Each of the Living Legacy Scholarship recipients will play during the 2021-22 season in the memory of a specific honoree. SLSG is accepting donations to the Living Legacy Scholarship Program, where funds can be contributed in memory of a person or as a general gift to allow talented young athletes opportunities to play at high levels.