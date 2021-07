Pluto Square is a new enclosed self cleaning cat litter box launched via Kickstarter which has already blasted past its required pledge goal thanks to over 260 backers with 33 days remaining. The Pluto Square starts automatically cleaning minutes after your cat leaves the catalytic box and has been designed to stop splashes and control dust when your cat is performing a call of nature. Pluto Square even comes with its own phone companion application supporting both Android and iOS operating systems, allowing you to track your cat and also receive push notifications when the waste draw is full.