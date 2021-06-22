Cancel
DreamVu named as Robotics Business Review's 2021 RBR50 Robotics Innovators Honoree

By PRWeb
Stamford Advocate
 16 days ago

PHILADELPHIA (PRWEB) June 21, 2021. DreamVu, the leader in omnidirectional 3D vision systems, has been selected as a 2021 RBR50 Robotics Innovation Award Honoree. RBR50 represents DreamVu’s second major recognition this year by industry experts. “When we founded DreamVu to bring innovation to the robotics space, I had a personal...

