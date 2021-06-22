Cancel
State proposes more control over use of fireworks

Warren Times Observer
 17 days ago

A state lawmaker wants to allow local municipalities to have more control over consumer use of fireworks. Rep. Robert Freeman, D-Northampton, recently introduced House Bill 1628. Act 43 of 2017 allows those over the age of 18 to purchase and use “Class C” or “consumer-grade” fireworks. Freeman is proposing allowing local governments to control the hours fireworks can be used and increase penalties for those who violate local regulations.

www.timesobserver.com
