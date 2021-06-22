Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

DreamVu named as Robotics Business Review's 2021 RBR50 Robotics Innovators Honoree

By PRWeb
SFGate
 16 days ago

PHILADELPHIA (PRWEB) June 21, 2021. DreamVu, the leader in omnidirectional 3D vision systems, has been selected as a 2021 RBR50 Robotics Innovation Award Honoree. RBR50 represents DreamVu’s second major recognition this year by industry experts. “When we founded DreamVu to bring innovation to the robotics space, I had a personal...

www.sfgate.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Innovation#Robots#Dreamvu#Prweb#Ceo Co Founder#Ai#Cto#Wtwh Media Wtwh Media Llc#The Robot Report#Robobusiness Direct
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
Related
Engineeringarxiv.org

Active Learning in Robotics: A Review of Control Principles

Active learning is a decision-making process. In both abstract and physical settings, active learning demands both analysis and action. This is a review of active learning in robotics, focusing on methods amenable to the demands of embodied learning systems. Robots must be able to learn efficiently and flexibly through continuous online deployment. This poses a distinct set of control-oriented challenges -- one must choose suitable measures as objectives, synthesize real-time control, and produce analyses that guarantee performance and safety with limited knowledge of the environment or robot itself. In this work, we survey the fundamental components of robotic active learning systems. We discuss classes of learning tasks that robots typically encounter, measures with which they gauge the information content of observations, and algorithms for generating action plans. Moreover, we provide a variety of examples -- from environmental mapping to nonparametric shape estimation -- that highlight the qualitative differences between learning tasks, information measures, and control techniques. We conclude with a discussion of control-oriented open challenges, including safety-constrained learning and distributed learning.
ElectronicsPosted by
TheStreet

Aiper Smart Releases AIPURY600 Cordless Pool-Cleaner, Offering New Cordless Robot Technology Innovations

NEW YORK, June 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Aiper Smart, the leader in intelligent, wireless pool cleaning technology, announced the release of the cordless AIPURY600. The brand's innovative smart pool-cleaning robot, which fits all pools, offers homeowners an easy, cord-free system like no other, with a cleaning capacity of up to 538 square feet. Aiper Smart uses superior technology, providing the strongest suction to capture wet leaves, dirt and insects. One of its newest and smartest features is its "auto-pull over" technology, which moves the robot to the edge of the pool when the battery is running out, making it simple to reach down and retrieve the smart robot pool cleaner for re-charging.
Technologyfinextra.com

The robots are coming

But that’s ok because they may be less Terminator and more Baymax! (I won’t explain Terminator but for anyone who hasn't watched Big Hero 6 with their kids, Baymax is a robot who can only help!) At our automation seminar this week we witnessed some interesting poll results. Although a...
BusinessPosted by
Forbes

Two Companies, Autonomous Pivot And Bloomfield Robotics, Win The Innovation Icon Award At The Forbes | THRIVE Future Of Food Summit

New York, July 1, 2021 - Today SVG Ventures and Forbes announced that Israeli-based Autonomous Pivot and US-based Bloomfield Robotics’ are the two winners of the Innovation Icon Award at the seventh annual Demo Day at the Forbes | THRIVE Future of Food Summit. During Demo Day, twelve global startups handpicked from an applicant pool of almost 700 companies across 78 countries pitched in front of a record-setting crowd of 2,500 top agriculture food and technology corporations, entrepreneurs, universities, and investors for startup funding.
Engineeringroboticsbusinessreview.com

RBR50 Spotlight – Qualcomm Robotics’ RB5

Qualcomm Robotics’ RB5 Provides High End Compute, Edge AI, 5G and More for Robotics Developers. Innovation Class: Technology, Services & Research Innovation. Qualcomm’s RB5 platform is especially well suitable for drones and robots deployed outdoors. Description:. In June 2020, Qualcomm Technologies released its RB5 AI-enabled 5G robotics platform. The RB5...
Businessindustryglobalnews24.com

THERE IS NO CHANGE TO OUR PEPPER ROBOT BUSINESS SAYS SOFTBANK

• Denying the pullout, SoftBank Robotics Corp. spokesperson Ai Kitamura said “There is absolutely no change to our Pepper business.”. Putting an end to discussion, the Japanese technology company SoftBank has clearly said that is continuing its friendly, talking, bubble-headed Pepper robot. Denying the pullout, SoftBank Robotics Corp. spokesperson Ai...
Engineeringroboticstomorrow.com

World's Top Robotics Companies in 2021

Cloud technologies have transformed and revolutionized the way we live and work, and now, cloud technology has made its way to robotics. The term "cloud" refers to software or services on a global network, functioning offline and allowing individuals to access data on any device virtually. AI and Machines are...
EngineeringThomasNet Industrial News Room

Cobots, Robots Are Here to Build the Future of Your Business

Welcome to Thomas Insights — every day, we publish the latest news and analysis to keep our readers up to date on what’s happening in industry. Sign up here to get the day’s top stories delivered straight to your inbox. To continue its commitment to serving customers with the latest...
Small Businessroboticstomorrow.com

Pepper Robot Debut a Small/Medium Business Version

This affordable package allows small businesses struggling with labor shortage to automate their customer service and user experience. With a substantial portion of the economy struggling to find qualified employees to service customers due to the prolonging pandemic, RobotLAB, the leading robotics integrator, is announcing today the availability of a cost-effective, AI-Powered package, designed exclusively for small and medium businesses.
Softwaresme.org

ModuleWorks, Sandvik Coromant and HCL Technologies Collaborate on PrimeTurning

A collaboration including CAM software component provider ModuleWorks GmbH, Aachen, Germany, machining solutions and tool manufacturer Sandvik Coromant, and CAMWorks developer HCL Technologies, Noida, Indi, has produced one of the first commercial implementations of Sandvik Coromant’s new PrimeTurning methodology in a CAM system. Invented and patented by Sandvik Coromant, the...
BusinessWicked Local

Berkshire Grey expands with new Robotics Innovation Center, headquarters

Berkshire Grey Inc., the leader in AI-enabled robotic solutions that automate the supply chain, today announced the completion of its new Robotics Innovation Center and headquarters in Bedford. The new center showcases Berkshire Grey’s capabilities for customers, partners, and investors. “Our new Innovation Center is strategically located in the Boston...
TechnologyCNET

Amazon's delivery robot lands a new development center

Look out -- you may soon see Amazon's delivery robot at your door. Amazon is adding more development and research support towards the Amazon Scout, the company's autonomous delivery robot. The Scout headed south last year for testing in Georgia and Tennessee. Now, it's getting its own development center in Helsinki, starting with more than 20 engineers.
ElectronicsPosted by
The Press

Let's Go Robotics

Let's Go Robotics and axiVEND Announce Exclusive US Distribution Agreement for Precise Drop™ II and Upgraded BioRaptr 2.0. CARLSBAD, Calif., June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Let's Go Robotics and axiVEND announced today an agreement granting exclusive distribution rights to axiVEND for Precise Drop II and BioRaptr 2.0 products in the U.S. commercial markets. Precise Drop II provides high-performance and high-precision micro-liquid dispensing at a lower cost. The product is highly configurable, making it easy to use in any environment from benchtop to full laboratory HTS. Dispense into 96, 384, 1536 well plates or onto any substrate from 80nL to 2000uL with a precision of better than 5 % CV. BioRaptr 2.0 provides on-the-fly precision dispensing with next-generation performance and operational robustness. A retrofit option is available for first-generation BioRaptrs.
BusinessNeowin

SoftBank's Pepper the humanoid robot will be no more, says report

SoftBank Robotics has reportedly stopped production of its humanoid robot dubbed Pepper. The report comes from Reuters and three of its sources have said that the company had, in fact, already ceased to produce the robot last year. The firm seems also not in favor of restarting the production as it's expected to prove more costly.
SoftwareLas Vegas Herald

Business Intelligence Management Software Market to Eyewitness Massive Growth by 2028: IBM, Oracle, SAP, SAS

JCMR recently announced market survey which covers overall in-depth study including additional study on COVID-19 impacted market situation on Global Business Intelligence Management Software Market. The Research Article Entitled Global Business Intelligence Management Software Market provides very useful reviews & strategic assessment including the generic market trends, upcoming & innovative technologies, industry drivers, challenges, regulatory policies that propel this Universal market place, and major players profile and strategies. The research study provides forecasts for Business Intelligence Management Software investments till 2029.
BusinessPosted by
The Associated Press

Robotic Assistance Devices Names Jeffrey Slotnick as Chairman of Board of Advisors

DETROIT--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 1, 2021-- Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions, Inc., ( OTCPK:AITX ), today announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary Robotic Assistance Devices, Inc. (RAD) has appointed Jeffrey Slotnick CPP, PSP as Chairman of the company’s Board of Advisors. The announcement came Wednesday afternoon at the close of RAD’s first annual RADCON conference at the company’s new manufacturing facility REX (RAD Excellence Center) in the metro Detroit area.

Comments / 0

Community Policy