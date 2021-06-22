Cancel
Paducah, KY

Tindell case dismissed for insufficient evidence

By DAVID B. SNOW dsnow@paducahsun.com
Paducah Sun
 16 days ago

A Paducah man charged with a number of sexual offenses in August 2019 was found not guilty in McCracken Circuit Court on June 14 through a directed verdict. David K. Tindell appeared in court to face charges of prohibited use of an electronic communication system to procure a minor or peace officer posing as a minor regarding a sex offense, possession or viewing of matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor and being a first-degree persistent felony offender.

www.paducahsun.com
