Tindell case dismissed for insufficient evidence
A Paducah man charged with a number of sexual offenses in August 2019 was found not guilty in McCracken Circuit Court on June 14 through a directed verdict. David K. Tindell appeared in court to face charges of prohibited use of an electronic communication system to procure a minor or peace officer posing as a minor regarding a sex offense, possession or viewing of matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor and being a first-degree persistent felony offender.www.paducahsun.com