Gareth Southgate explains why only Mason Mount and Ben Chilwell are self-isolating

Mason Mount and Ben Chilwell are currently in self-isolation after coming into close contact with their Chelsea team-mate Billy Gilmour, who tested positive for coronavirus on Sunday.

Following England's 0-0 draw with Scotland on Friday, a statement from the FA revealed that Mount and Chilwell have been told to self-isolate as a precaution.

The statement read: "As a precaution at this time and in consultation with Public Health England [PHE], Ben Chilwell and Mason Mount are isolating after interaction with Scotland player Billy Gilmour at Friday’s match.

"The pair will be kept away from the rest of the England players and wider support team, pending further discussions with PHE.

"The entire squad had lateral flow tests on Monday afternoon and all were again negative, as was the case with Sunday’s UEFA pre-match PCR tests.

"We will continue to follow all Covid-19 protocols and the UEFA testing regime, while remaining in close contact with PHE."

Ahead of England's final Euro 2020 group game against the Czech Republic, Three Lions boss Gareth Southgate was asked why it was just Mount and Chilwell who had to isolate.

"I don’t know all of the factors behind that but clearly it’s nothing to do with being on the pitch," he explained. "So that’s why there is no issue with teams training, for example.

"Going back to when the Premier League restarted training and matches were shown to be a situation where there weren’t contacts for long enough for that to be a risk, so we’re just waiting to hear more information at this moment in time."

Mount and Chilwell were seen having a 25-minute chat with Gilmour in the tunnel and Southgate added: "The protocols – it would be something to do with chatting after the game but I have no idea of all the detail.

"That’s why we’ve taken the decision at this point to isolate them.

"That’s why we’re having to have the discussions with Public Health England, as I understand it, and I’m sure the guys will update you as soon as they know more.

"I really don’t know how all that works. All I know is that we are in the situation we’re in and we’re complying with Public Health England and there’s nothing else we can do.

"I was on the training pitch when I found out, so we'd just literally finished training.

"In terms of the team, we'll need to go through details with the players in the morning really, so we'll have to know by late tonight or first thing in the morning of their availability and if not we'll just have to play on without them."