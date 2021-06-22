Cancel
Is Data Engineering For You?

By Editors' Picks
towardsdatascience.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhy does it feel like so many more articles are discussing the data engineering profession?. Perhaps it’s because Dice’s 2020 tech jobs report cites data engineering as the fastest-growing field in 2020, increasing by a staggering 50%, while data science roles only increased by 10%?. Or maybe it’s just because...

towardsdatascience.com
ComputersIBM - United States

Data and AI Developer Digital Conference on-demand replays are ready for you

If you’re an emerging or established professional, your relationship to artificial intelligence, machine learning, and data science often means staying current with the latest in trends, directions, and capabilities. Whether this means the latest from IBM Research, getting hands on with Project Debater, or through thought leadership on trustworthy AI, the Data & AI Digital Developer Conference aims to educate, excite, and illuminate on these matters and more with sessions dedicated to:
Softwaretowardsdatascience.com

A Data Scientist Is Just A Software Engineer

We’ve already figured out the solutions to many problems plaguing data science projects. This might be a provocative title for both data scientists and software engineers. An experienced backend developer might assert that an engineer is much better at writing production code. A data scientist will claim that the exploratory nature of work in the ideation stage of new products and features (especially data-driven ones) is more suitable for them.
Technologyfinovate.com

FinovateFocus: Leverage New Tools and Technologies to Make Data Work for You

Data Tools and Technologies is the theme of this month’s FinovateFocus event, which takes place less than a week from today on June 30. This two-hour, targeted networking and collaboration experience leverages smart algorithms to help attendees find like minds and make the best matches. In between networking sessions, FinovateFocus will feature short presentations on harnessing the power of data from fintech analysts, business leaders, and industry experts.
Technologymediapost.com

ENGINE Media Exchange Releases Tool To Visualize Log-Level Data

With data transparency a priority, ENGINE Media Exchange will soon announce its new dashboard that visualizes log-level data, so buyers can easily view fees and non-media costs in programmatic auctions. Through Exchange BI, the goal is to give buyers a way to access a dashboard and gain confidence to know...
ScienceCodecademy

Data science vs. data engineering: What's the difference?

Data science is a growing field with a booming job market. Every day, companies look for new ways to use their data, so the need for data professionals has never been greater. Both Data Scientists and Data Engineers rank highly in LinkedIn's list of the top 15 emerging jobs in the U.S. But what's the difference between the two? Because of data science's wide range of applications and the nebulous responsibilities and titles of data professionals that vary between companies, the distinction can be hard to discern.
Career Development & AdviceThe Drum

Data isn’t stifling creativity, you are

Ogilvy’s “Give me the freedom of a tight brief" is a line we creatives love to bandy about — unless that brief has come from big data. Then it’s stifling creativity, stamping it out and sterilising our precious ideation process by (heaven forbid) giving us parameters. You know… Like a good client brief.
Sciencetechgig.com

Hexaware Technologies opens Data Science Engineer hiring challenge

Skills - Python,. At least 1 solution with Deep learning framework Deep. Knowledge in Statistical Algorithms like classification, Regression, recommendation and Clustering, Neural Networks. At least 4 Data Science solutions. Azure ML, Databricks, Deltalake, Data Science workspace. At least 2 NLP / ML Solutions. Description - Ability to lead a...
SoftwareInfoworld

AI gives software development tools a boost

The sudden acceleration in digital transformation caused by the COVID-19 pandemic revealed how unprepared most businesses were. One of the biggest problems they still face is the “app gap,” the lack of applications that end users need to do their jobs effectively. Low-code and no-code tools go some of the way to filling the gap, with UI builders and robotic process automation, but there’s still a lot to do.
Softwaretowardsdatascience.com

From Data to Decisions

It’s no secret. Everybody knows. Our lives today are entirely driven by Artificial Intelligence (AI). From email spam filters to virtual personal assistants, every aspect of our life is controlled by an algorithm. We even leave our love life in the hands of an algorithm running under some dating app to match us with our future significant other. It’s no wonder that fears of a cybernetic revolt are gaining more popularity, especially when considering that most of these AI applications are regarded as black-boxes, i.e; difficult for humans to understand and see clearly how the AI is generating predictions.
Coding & Programmingtowardsdatascience.com

Why the CLI is Essential for Data Scientists

CLI examples and use cases to create more efficient Machine Learning workflows. When first learning Data Science, I did not place a heavy emphasis on understanding terms such as Unix/Linux and Bash. Coming from a non-Computer Science background it seemed quite alien and hard to understand, but I quickly came to realize how essential the Command Line Interface (CLI) is in managing your Data Science workloads. To become a strong Data Scientist/MLE or just work with software in general you need to be able to navigate and work with the CLI on your machine with ease. There’s so many use cases within Data Science for using the CLI outside of the comfortable Jupyter Notebook setting. For example, when running Computer Vision workloads people often use a Python CLI Interface library called argparse to pass in parameters to the ML scripts. If you’re migrating to AWS, Azure, or another Cloud provider for ML, the CLI is required to provision and move your resources appropriately. Even in the familiar Data Science hunting grounds of a Jupyter Notebook it’s possible to write cells containing Bash scripts which we will dive into. For this article in general I will be covering how to get started with the CLI, common use cases/tips for Bash with Data Science and programming as a whole.
Softwareinformation-age.com

How to empower your data scientists in the era of edge computing and AI

Dan Warner, CEO and co-founder of LGN, discusses how data scientists can be empowered in the era of edge computing and AI. For a while now, the position of data scientist has been one of the most hyped roles in technology and, indeed, business. It’s not hard to see why – as organisations wake up to the seemingly limitless potential in their data, they’ve realised they need people that can extract, analyse and interpret large amounts of data. The demand is such that there is ongoing talk of a data scientist shortage, particularly in more experienced, senior roles.
Marketstowardsdatascience.com

Federated Learning : Your Data Stays with You

This is the 21st century and “Data is the new gold”. With the emergence of new technologies, higher computational power and of course huge amount of data, Artificial intelligence has gained a lot of momentum and the global artificial intelligence (AI) market is expected to grow from USD 58.3 billion in 2021 to USD 309.6 billion by 2026, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 39.7% during the forecast period as per MarketsandMarkets.
Coding & Programmingtowardsdatascience.com

Every Data Scientist Should Use PyCaret

Here’s why… the one-stop-shop for Machine Learning. Creating, Interpreting, and Predicting Final Model. Whereas data scientists in the past have had to use quite a bit of code to come up with testing, comparing, and evaluating machine learning algorithms, there has recently been an emergence of libraries in Python that reduce that work significantly. One of those libraries is PyCaret [2], by Moez Ali, an open-source library with small amounts of code required that ultimately allows you to quickly prepare data to deploy your final model in minutes. There are several benefits, which are native to the functions of PyCaret. Some of those benefits include ease of use, efficiency, and learning about new machine learning algorithms. In addition to those more board benefits, there are also around four main steps that all PyCaret models follow that serve as easy ways to execute a process that otherwise, could take more time without this library. With that being said, I will be discussing the four steps along with their respective benefits and advantages below.
TechnologyPosted by
HackerNoon

5 Big Data Problems and How to Solve Them

Emerging Tech Development & Consulting: Artificial Intelligence. Advanced Analytics. Machine Learning. Big Data. Cloud. “Big Data has arrived, but big insights have not.” ―Tim Harford, an English columnist and economist. A decade on, big data challenges remain overwhelming for most organizations. Since ‘big data’ was formally defined and called the...
Computerstowardsdatascience.com

Is Data Science Truly Dead?

Perhaps you’ve heard it, or read about it, or both. The data scientist is dying and there is little we can do to hold on to our cushy salaries, rock-star-like images, and inflated egos. Obviously, I am overstating things here for dramatic effect, but the message is still anxiety-provoking for many data science professionals who have begun to smell blood in their industrial waters as concepts like “citizen data scientist,” “democratization of analytics,” and “automated machine learning” are being thrown around by more and more executive teams. Such fears were stoked a few years back when Matt Tucker’s article “The Death of the Data Scientist,” was published on Data Science Central, though it wasn’t the first to make such a claim. But are data scientists as we know them today truly a breed bound for extinction? In the remainder of this post, I explore this idea while offering an alternative perspective on what the future may look like for the current data science professional.
Computerstowardsdatascience.com

Data Science Needs Confidence Intervals

Performance accuracy in data science is important — but how do we know what is an improvement?. Machine Learning research and reporting focuses on prediction accuracies. This focus exists in both academic (peer-reviewed) and popular press settings. The singular focus on publishing the best accuracy leaves more questions unanswered. By adding measures of uncertainty readers can better compare models and modeling choices. Traditional statistics emphasize confidence intervals and machine learning research should adopt them too. Understanding model performance variability allows the comparison of true performance differences. Both academic and personal projects should use confidence intervals to quantify performance differences. The addition of confidence intervals to workflows is a simple procedure.
SoftwareIBM - United States

Build robust machine learning-based solutions

In 2013, IBM® recognized data as the next greatest natural resource. Shortly after that, IBM CEO, Ginni Rometty noted that companies that make billion-dollar-decisions based on gut instincts instead of deriving insights from predictive modeling of data are essentially setting themselves up for failure. ‘What is Machine Learning?’ is a...
Softwaredevops.com

8 Security Considerations for CI/CD

In the software development enterprise, CI/CD refers to the combined practices of continuous integration and either continuous delivery or continuous deployment. CI/CD enables organizations to bridge the gap between development, operation activities and teams by the use of automation when building, testing and deploying applications. How do you maintain quality...
Computerstowardsdatascience.com

Introduction to Distributed Data Storage

Data is today’s foundation! It supports everything from your favorite cat videos to the billions of financial transactions that happen everyday. At the heart of all this is distributed data storage. In this article, we’ll learn what distributed data storage is, why we need it, and how to use it...
TechnologyInformationWeek

Why You Need a Data Fabric, Not Just IT Architecture

Data fabrics offer an opportunity to track, monitor and utilize data, while IT architectures track, monitor and maintain IT assets. Both are needed for a long-term digitalization strategy. As companies move into hybrid computing, they’re redefining their IT architectures. IT architecture describes a company's entire IT asset base, whether on-premises...

