Square Enix, the popular game developer behind games like the Final Fantasy series and the Hitman series is now making yet another mobile game, and have announced the title as Deep Insanity Asylum. The Deep Insanity Project includes a Manga that is already going on, an anime set to drop later this year and a video game for PC and Mobile set to release in September of this year, which actually isn’t too far away. Deep Insanity was trademarked by Square Enix last year and they’ve probably been working on this for a while seeing how the game is just a few months from release.