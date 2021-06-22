Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

TV tonight: the civil rights lawyer elected Philadelphia’s top lawman

The Guardian
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA remarkable eight-part series from Storyville, following the election of outsider and progressive prosecutor Larry Krasner to become district attorney of Philadelphia – a city with one of the highest incarceration rates in the US. We open in autumn 2017 as civil rights attorney Krasner launches his bid, much to the amazement of the district attorney’s office – an institution he had spent much of his career suing. And it isn’t long before he causes controversy by announcing a proposed new policy on cash bail. Ammar Kalia.

www.theguardian.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dervla Kirwan
Person
Daniel Day Lewis
Person
Larry Krasner
Person
Paul Thomas Anderson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tv Tonight#Philadelphia#Election#Philly Da#Bbc One#Channel 4#Pbs America#Japanese#British#Cctv#Sky Cinema#American#Sky Sports Main Event#Uefa Euro 2020 Football#Itv
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Country
India
Country
New Zealand
News Break
BBC
Country
Scotland
Related
Entertainmentinews.co.uk

What’s on TV tonight: BBC Four examines Ernest Hemingway’s early life

“There were so many sides to him that he defied geometry,” Ernest Hemingway’s first wife, Hadley Richardson, is quoted as saying at the start of a six-hour biopic by Ken Burns and Lynn Novick, whose most recent series covered country music and the Vietnam War. They examine Hemingway’s enduring influence on literature (“You can’t begin to write until you kill Hemingway – or embrace him”) and the surrounding myths to revea troubled and ultimately tragic figure. But it begins with his Illinois childhood, his Red Cross service during the First World War, and surprising intimations that the famously macho Hemingway might have been a bit gender fluid.
PetsThe Guardian

TV tonight: the Supervet signs off

Beloved vet Noel Fitzpatrick takes us through a final batch of poorly pets in the last of this series going behind the scenes of his practice in Surrey. Five-year-old goldendoodle Angus suffered a 20-metre fall a month ago, leaving him with nerve damage and a shattered wrist. Noel sets about designing a custom implant to improve Angus’s mobility before performing an amputation of his damaged leg. But Angus’s recovery is complicated by an infection that leaves his life threatened. Ammar Kalia.
TennisThe Guardian

TV tonight: a decade of the Duchess of Cambridge

The latest instalment of Channel 5’s royal documentaries focuses on the Duchess of Cambridge. We trace her 10-year journey from marrying Prince William in 2011 to her assimilation into the royal household and her role as a mother to their three children George, Charlotte and Louis. The royal commentators forensically analyse the pervading themes of Kate’s decade in the royal family, from her canny recycling of outfits, to her understanding of publicity, and her support of key workers during the pandemic. Ammar Kalia.
Taylor, TXtaylorpress.net

New fight for civil rights

This column represents the thoughts and opinions of Jason Hennington. This is NOT the opinion of the Taylor Press. Over the last week, there was a lot of banter on social media about the Pride Day…
The Guardian

Prix Pictet shortlist 2021: Fire – in pictures

A shortlist of 13 photographers has been selected for the ninth cycle of the Prix Pictet, a global award in photography and sustainability, for their responses to the theme of ‘fire’. The winner will be announced 15 December 2021 at the opening of an exhibition of works by the shortlisted photographers at the Victoria and Albert Museum in London.
PhotographyThe Guardian

Two decades of Indigenous photography: the work of Wayne Quilliam – in pictures

For more than 20 years, Aboriginal photographer Wayne Quilliam has captured significant Indigenous events across Australia, from the national apology to the Stolen Generations to the Garma, Barunga and Yeperenye festivals. In his travels through country, Quilliam often visits communities to teach Indigenous youth how to capture their own lives through a lens. His book, Culture is Life, is a modern, photographic celebration of the diversity of Indigenous Australians.
UEFAinews.co.uk

What’s on TV tonight: Storyville meets the parents of school shooters

Pick of the day: Raising A School Shooter: Storyville. Since 1970, there have been 1,766 shootings in American schools, we are informed at the start of this sensitively handled Storyville documentary. With 598 deaths and 1,626 injuries, some parents have to face the brutal fact that their child pulled the trigger. Three of these haunted individuals talk about their experiences. Sue, the mother of Dylan Klebold, one of the two teenagers behind the Columbine massacre, reveals how she prayed for his death when she heard Dylan was involved (he committed suicide). Meanwhile, Jeff Williams struggles to understand why his son Andy, 15, killed two classmates in 2001.
Niagara, NYniagaranow.com

'Traditional marriage' lawn sign decried as homophobic, hateful

Property owner defends what gay neighbour calls 'disgusting behaviour'. A lawn sign that celebrates "traditional marriage" has drawn loud criticism from neighbours and Niagara-on-the-Lake residents for being a message of homophobia and intolerance. The sign, which is displayed on the lawn of 17 Henry St. in Virgil, says, "Celebrating our...
POTUSThe Guardian

FBI infiltrates militia-style group formed under ‘Bible study’ cover

The FBI has infiltrated a militia-style group that one man involved in the pro-Trump insurrection at the US Capitol on 6 January formed under the guise of a Bible study group in Virginia. Members who got involved discussed surveilling the Capitol building in Washington, DC, and their wish for secession...
Nursing Times

‘Ignoring the evidence available on 12 July would indeed be reckless’

On Sunday, I drove my wife to a local sports stadium to get her second Covid-19 vaccination. While I was waiting for her, I sat and watched an athletics event that was taking place there. I happened to overhear one of those due to take part explaining that they were...

Comments / 0

Community Policy