TV tonight: the civil rights lawyer elected Philadelphia’s top lawman

Pick of the day: Raising A School Shooter: Storyville. Since 1970, there have been 1,766 shootings in American schools, we are informed at the start of this sensitively handled Storyville documentary. With 598 deaths and 1,626 injuries, some parents have to face the brutal fact that their child pulled the trigger. Three of these haunted individuals talk about their experiences. Sue, the mother of Dylan Klebold, one of the two teenagers behind the Columbine massacre, reveals how she prayed for his death when she heard Dylan was involved (he committed suicide). Meanwhile, Jeff Williams struggles to understand why his son Andy, 15, killed two classmates in 2001.