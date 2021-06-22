TV tonight: the civil rights lawyer elected Philadelphia’s top lawman
A remarkable eight-part series from Storyville, following the election of outsider and progressive prosecutor Larry Krasner to become district attorney of Philadelphia – a city with one of the highest incarceration rates in the US. We open in autumn 2017 as civil rights attorney Krasner launches his bid, much to the amazement of the district attorney’s office – an institution he had spent much of his career suing. And it isn’t long before he causes controversy by announcing a proposed new policy on cash bail. Ammar Kalia.www.theguardian.com