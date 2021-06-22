Cancel
Health

Vaccines are not magic bullets – we'll still have to take precautions

By The Guardian view
The Guardian
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBoris Johnson’s government is pushing back the release of lockdown restrictions in England by four weeks, despite the UK being in the top 10 countries with the highest percentage of vaccine doses administered. Reasonably, people are asking: why the need for prolonged restrictions when the rollout has been so successful? What does a safe level of vaccination look like?

www.theguardian.com
#Vaccinations#Bullets#The Vaccines#Viruses#Uk
PharmaceuticalsWWL-TV

Why is it likely we'll need COVID-19 vaccines in the future?

ATLANTA — Less than half of all Americans are fully vaccinated, medical experts are stressing that those who have received their shots will likely need to roll up their sleeves again in the future. With some vaccines, you’re one and done. Most children need only one dose of the measles...
Pharmaceuticalsncadvertiser.com

Yes, the delta variant is taking over. But the vaccines still work.

As something resembling normal life resumes in the United States, many Americans are wondering how concerned they should be about the delta variant of the coronavirus. Reports from Britain and Israel suggest that this mutation is more contagious than previous versions of the virus, and it is already on the rise in this country. But there is good news: The vaccines work against this frightening new variant, and they remain our best, most powerful tool to extinguish the pandemic here and worldwide.
Public HealthPosted by
Daily Mail

We could be wearing masks and socially distancing for next FIVE winters under new Government contingency plan after Boris Johnson said 'extra precautions' against Covid might still be needed after July 19

Britons could be wearing masks and social distancing for next five winters under a new plan for life after July 19. Health officials are said to have drafted a five-year plan with options for what freedom-limiting restrictions can be freely reimposed should cases spike again. Mandatory working from home, enforced...
Public HealthFox News

Why some vaccinated people are dying of COVID-19

As the Delta variant of the coronavirus surges through the U.K., almost half of the country's recent COVID-19 deaths are of people who have been vaccinated. But doctors and scientists aren't sounding the alarm about the apparently high proportion of deaths among the vaccinated population. On the contrary, they say...
Sciencedoctorslounge.com

Two-Dose Novavax Vaccine Protects Against SARS-CoV-2 Infection

TUESDAY, July 6, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- A two-dose regimen of the NVX-CoV2373 (Novavax) recombinant nanoparticle vaccine against severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) has efficacy of 89.7 percent in adults, according to a study published online June 30 in the New England Journal of Medicine. Paul T. Heath,...
Public HealthMedscape News

COVID Pandemic in India Associated With Widespread Misuse of Antibiotics

(Reuters Health) - During India's first surge of COVID-19, antibiotic sales soared, which suggests inappropriate use of these medications to treat mild and moderate cases of the virus, researchers say. An interrupted time series analysis of antibiotic sales in India's private health sector from January of 2018 through December of...
Public HealthNature.com

A correlate of protection for SARS-CoV-2 vaccines is urgently needed

Recent studies suggest that neutralizing antibodies could serve as a correlate of protection for vaccines against SARS-CoV-2 in humans. Adaptive humoral and cellular immune responses to infection are typically pathogen specific and protect against future reinfection. In vaccines, science has found a way for humans to acquire these protective immune responses without suffering an initial infection. Vaccine-induced immune responses are often multifaceted, but single components such as antibody responses may correlate with the level of protection. In fact, most of the currently accepted correlates of protection are based on antibody measurements1,2. In many cases they may not be the only correlate of protection, but they are often much easier to measure than cellular responses and are therefore more clinically useful. Notably, correlates may differ depending on the endpoint used, such as protection from infection, from disease, from severe disease or from mortality. Two studies, by Khoury et al.3 (published in this issue of Nature Medicine) and Earle et al.4, now connect neutralizing antibody responses to SARS-CoV-2 with vaccine efficacy and bring researchers and clinicians closer to having a correlate of protection for vaccines against COVID-19.
HealthMedicalXpress

Why nurse prescribers are crucial in the fight against antibiotic resistance

By Valerie Ness, Jacqui Reilly, Kareena McAloney-Kocaman, Kay Currie and Lesley Price, The Conversation. In October 2020, the World Health Organization declared antimicrobial (or antibiotic) resistance (AMR) as one of the greatest threats to global health. While that is unlikely to change in the foreseeable future, the organization's latest report reveals significant reductions in the consumption of antibiotics in eight European countries including the UK. Which is good news in the ongoing fight against antibiotic resistance.
Public HealthPosted by
The Conversation UK

We should treat COVID like norovirus – not the flu

Because COVID symptoms – fever, cough, aches – are similar to flu symptoms, it is tempting to compare the two. Indeed, the UK’s new health secretary, Sajid Javid, recently said: “We are going to have to learn to accept the existence of Covid and find ways to cope with it – just as we already do with flu.”
Public HealthNew York Post

Main COVID-19 symptoms now headaches and sore throats, UK expert warns

The main symptoms of COVID-19 appear to have changed — with headaches and sore throats now more common than fevers and coughs, according to a warning by UK experts. “COVID is acting differently now, it’s more like a cold,” Tim Spector, a professor of genetic epidemiology who has been tracking symptoms throughout the pandemic, told the Telegraph.
ScienceNews-Medical.net

Study suggests vitamin B12 as a SARS-CoV-2 antiviral

Researchers in the UK and Spain have used a novel drug screening approach to identify compounds that could serve as effective antivirals against severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) – the agent that causes coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19). The team used a quantum-inspired device in combination with a more...
Public HealthScientific American

Can Vitamin D Help Protect against COVID?

From the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, researchers examining the question of why some people were better protected from the infection than others began to look at a possible role for vitamin D. The nutrient, which is obtained from food and exposure to sunlight, is known to contribute to a well-functioning immune system in a variety of ways, including defending the body from invading viruses and other pathogens. “Vitamin D is cheap, easily available and relatively safe,” says genetic epidemiologist Fotios Drenos of Brunel University London. Investigating whether the vitamin could make a difference in COVID patients “was an important question to ask,” he says.
ScienceEurekAlert

Simple blood tests may help improve malaria diagnosis in clinical studies

Using simple blood tests could help researchers identify children who have been misidentified as having severe malaria, according to a study published today in eLife. Researchers are working to develop better ways to treat severe malaria, which kills about 400,000 children in Africa each year. The discovery could help expedite such research by helping them more accurately identify children with severe malaria. It also reinforces the importance of the World Health Organization's recommendation that all children being treated for severe malaria also receive antibiotics to ensure any misdiagnosed children receive life-saving care.
IndustryPosted by
Best Life

If You Got Pfizer, You're More Likely to Have This Delayed Side Effect

The Pfizer and Moderna COVID shots share a similar profile: both are mRNA vaccines which boast roughly the same efficacy, and they share most of the same—usually minor—side effects. However, The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and Food and Drug Administration (FDA) have recently acknowledged one difference between the two. Those who have received the Pfizer jab have more frequently reported an alarming symptom, which the CDC notes can be delayed after vaccination. Read on to find out what symptom to look out for, and what to do if it happens to you.
Pharmaceuticalsprecisionvaccinations.com

mRNA-1010 Quadrivalent Influenza Vaccine

MRNA-1010 Quadrivalent Influenza Vaccine Description. Moderna, Inc.'s mRNA-1010 Quadrivalent Influenza Vaccine is Moderna's influenza vaccine candidate targeting WHO recommendations, including A H1N1, H3N2, and influenza B Yamagata and Victoria lineages. mRNA-1010 is Moderna’s first seasonal influenza vaccine candidate to enter the clinic, says the company. mRNA medicines take advantage of...
Public HealthMyNorthwest.com

Do I need to take precautions at hotels if I’m vaccinated?

Do I need to take precautions at hotels if I’m vaccinated?. Most people won’t need to, but it depends on your situation. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says the risk of COVID-19 is low if you’re fully vaccinated, and that you can resume indoor and outdoor activities without wearing a mask or social distancing.

