What You Need to Know About Live Events in 2021

By Ken Sterling
Inc.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs an event industry expert, people have been asking me lately: What will live events be like for the rest of 2021? After reviewing the latest meeting publications and government reports and talking with dozens of event professionals, I came across one common theme: there is no universal agreement on health and safety precautions for event attendance in 2021. The federal government and the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are making recommendations--no mandates. Health and safety precautions for events are being decided by the individual state legislatures and vaccine verification is being left to the private sector.

