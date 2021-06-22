Nigeria’s Comic Republic Signs Production Deal For More Representation of African Superheroes on Film and TV
The largest publisher of independent comic books in Africa has signed a production deal with Emagine Content and JackiBoy Entertainment to adapt their works of African superheroes for the big screen. Comic Republic publishes titles like Ireti, the story of a university student in Ibadan, Nigeria with superpowers, Aje, a fantasy work inspired by Yoruba spirituality and mysticism, and The Vanguards, which follows a similar Avengers-style team of superheroes. Most of the publisher’s titles are rooted in African mythology, folktales, and culture.movies.mxdwn.com