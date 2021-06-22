Cancel
Movies

Nigeria’s Comic Republic Signs Production Deal For More Representation of African Superheroes on Film and TV

By Abby Masucol
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe largest publisher of independent comic books in Africa has signed a production deal with Emagine Content and JackiBoy Entertainment to adapt their works of African superheroes for the big screen. Comic Republic publishes titles like Ireti, the story of a university student in Ibadan, Nigeria with superpowers, Aje, a fantasy work inspired by Yoruba spirituality and mysticism, and The Vanguards, which follows a similar Avengers-style team of superheroes. Most of the publisher’s titles are rooted in African mythology, folktales, and culture.

