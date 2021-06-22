Airport board ponders using CARES money for new Kyle-Oakley beacon

MURRAY — In the grand scheme of things, it may not be the highest-priority item on its list, at least not yet. However, for the Murray-Calloway County Airport Board, the issue of whether or not to take action to replace the rotating green and white beacon light at Kyle-Oakley Field northwest of Murray could be a timing matter. It is not that the beacon is close to reaching the end of its life, but it may be a matter of not being able to find parts for it should something go wrong.