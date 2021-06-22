Cancel
The last supermoon of 2021 is the strawberry moon

By Autumn Lewandowski
WKBW-TV
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe last supermoon of 2021 occurs on Thursday, June 24th at 2:40pm, this will be the Full Strawberry Supermoon. Technically, it’s 100% full at 2:40pm on Thursday afternoon but to the naked eye it will seem full Wednesday night and Friday night as well. It’s called a “Super” full moon when it’s on the closest orbit to earth or the perigee. During this time, the moon can appear 7% bigger and 15% brighter than the average full moon. On the evening of Thursday, June 24th, the Super Strawberry Supermoon rises at 9:22pm and will be 99.5% full. The moon illusion happens during this time since the moon is closest to the horizon and looks the biggest.

